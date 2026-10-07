Hyper-Converged Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 23.3% CAGR To US$92.7 Billion By 2032 As Dell, Nutanix, Cisco, HPE, And Huawei Disrupt Enterprise IT

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market was valued at an estimated US$21.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$92.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. Market growth is being supported by data center modernization, hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, edge computing deployments, IT automation, and rising demand for scalable enterprise infrastructure.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is becoming central to enterprise IT strategies as organizations seek to consolidate compute, storage, and networking resources within software-defined environments. This approach helps reduce infrastructure silos, improve resource utilization, simplify administration, and support incremental capacity expansion.

Enterprises are increasingly deploying HCI to modernize legacy data centers and support workloads involving artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, databases, enterprise resource planning, and virtual desktop infrastructure. Its modular architecture allows organizations to expand computing power and storage capacity by adding nodes, reducing the need for extensive reconfiguration or prolonged downtime.

The expansion of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies is also strengthening demand. Modern HCI platforms integrate with public and private cloud environments, enabling businesses to distribute workloads based on performance, security, compliance, and cost requirements. Compatibility with platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud supports workload mobility, cloud-based disaster recovery, and flexible capacity management.

Technology Advancements Supporting HCI Adoption

Software-defined storage continues to improve the flexibility, availability, and resilience of hyper-converged infrastructure. Enterprises can scale storage resources without replacing complete infrastructure environments while strengthening data protection and recovery capabilities.

Advances in virtualization and hypervisor technology are enabling HCI platforms to support increasingly complex and data-intensive applications. Improved workload management and resource allocation help organizations increase hardware utilization while controlling operating costs.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also being incorporated into infrastructure management platforms. AI-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, automated resource allocation, and proactive issue detection can reduce downtime and improve system performance. These capabilities are particularly valuable for enterprises managing distributed, hybrid, and rapidly changing IT environments.

Security remains a critical purchasing consideration. Current HCI platforms commonly incorporate encryption, access controls, monitoring, backup automation, and multi-site disaster recovery. The integration of infrastructure management and data protection can simplify business continuity planning while reducing administrative complexity.

Edge computing represents another important growth opportunity. Compact HCI systems can support distributed workloads in telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and other sectors requiring localized data processing. Their scalable architecture and smaller physical footprint are well suited to locations with constrained space, power, or IT staffing.

Data Center Optimization, Scalability, and Cloud Readiness

Demand for hyper-converged infrastructure is accelerating as businesses prioritize operational efficiency and infrastructure agility. Consolidated platforms can reduce physical space requirements, energy consumption, hardware complexity, and maintenance overhead. Integrated automation for provisioning, load balancing, scaling, and resource allocation also allows IT teams to dedicate more time to strategic transformation initiatives.

Cost optimization is an additional market driver. Incremental scaling can help organizations align infrastructure investment with demand, limiting excess capacity and reducing upfront capital requirements. This model is attractive to both large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses seeking predictable expansion paths.

HCI also supports cloud readiness by connecting on-premises infrastructure with public and private cloud services. This capability is increasingly important as organizations adopt hybrid operating models while retaining control over sensitive data, regulated workloads, and business-critical applications.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



Hardware component: Projected to reach US$66.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.6%.

Software component: Forecast to expand at a CAGR of 18.6% during the analysis period.

United States: Estimated at US$6.4 billion in 2025.

China: Forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% and reach US$15.4 billion by 2032. Additional growth markets: The report examines trends across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global hyper-converged infrastructure market by value in US dollars. Market segmentation includes:



Component: Hardware and software.

Organization size: Small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

End use: Banking, financial services and insurance; IT and telecommunications; government; healthcare; manufacturing; energy; education; and other industries. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. European coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe.

Strategic Market Intelligence

The study provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It evaluates market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies, competitive positioning, segment performance, and regional opportunities. The findings are designed to help organizations assess revenue opportunities, prioritize investments, benchmark competitors, and develop data center modernization and cloud infrastructure strategies.

The report addresses how the global HCI market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments are positioned for the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and which technology and business factors will influence adoption. Purchasers also receive complimentary updates for one year to remain informed about material market developments.

Companies Featured in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Report



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Maxta, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MUK Group

Nutanix, Inc.

Quantum Corporation Scale Computing

Domain Expert Insights

This hyper-converged infrastructure market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. The research consolidates intelligence from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver strategic market insights. As part of the study, the report tracks and analyzes perspectives from 6,568 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

