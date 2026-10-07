Proact Safety CEO To Present EHS Today Webinar On Proving The ROI Of Safety

Shawn M. Galloway

Shawn Galloway and AlertMedia's Peter Steinfeld will discuss how to connect safety data to business outcomes and earn executive support for future investments.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence and leadership strategies, announced that CEO Shawn M. Galloway will present the EHS Today webinar,“Proving the ROI of Your Safety Program,” on Thursday, October 8 at 1:00 p.m. Central. He will be joined by Peter Steinfeld, SVP of Safety Solutions at AlertMedia, for the one-hour session, which is sponsored by AlertMedia.The way organizations measure safety is changing. Injury rates and compliance metrics remain important, but executives increasingly want to understand how safety investments protect business performance and reduce operational risk. Safety leaders who can connect their programs to measurable business outcomes are better positioned to earn support for what comes next.During the webinar, Galloway and Steinfeld examine how organizations can rethink the way they measure safety performance, demonstrate meaningful ROI, and use data to earn executive buy-in. The discussion covers moving beyond lagging metrics, measuring the behaviors that drive business results and explaining how those results are achieved, and turning safety data into business insight with AI and analytics.Much of the session focuses on communication. Galloway and Steinfeld share practical examples of how to speak the language of the business and present the value of safety in terms that hold up from the frontline to the boardroom.Attendees leave with a clearer way to evaluate what their current metrics do and do not prove, and with guidance on how to build the case for safety investments that reduce risk and protect performance.Safety professionals, operational leaders, executives and others responsible for improving safety performance are encouraged to attend. Register through EHS Today at: safety-program?sti=OctLIABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety, advises global enterprises on building the system capacity to prevent harm, recover from disruption, and make safety a driver of business value. He has authored several bestselling books, published more than 500 articles, and created the first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence, now exceeding 900 episodes. Named among the Top 50 People Who Most Influence EHS and a Top 10 Speaker, his insights appear in Bloomberg, Fox News, Sirius Business Radio, and many others. He serves on the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, Forbes Business Council, and Fast Company Executive Board.ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at .

Traci Long

ProAct Safety Inc.

+1 936-273-8700

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ProAct Safety CEO to Present EHS Today Webinar on Proving the ROI of Safety News Provided By ProAct Safety Inc. October 07, 2026, 20:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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