Grow More Surpasses 2025 Campaign Volume Ahead Of Q4 With 288 Mobile DOOH Campaigns Across Eight Provinces

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Grow More reports 288 campaigns across 70+ cities and eight provinces, surpassing its full-year 2025 campaign volume.

- PreetTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian mobile advertising company reports 288 campaigns in 2026 as of September 30, with a footprint spanning 70+ cities across eight provinces, more than 200,000 kilometres driven and an estimated 10 million+ impressions.Grow More Technology Group Corp., a Canadian digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising company specializing in digital LED mobile billboard campaigns, today announced continued growth in campaign volume and geographic reach as brands and agencies increase their use of mobile outdoor advertising across Canada.Grow More delivered 77 campaigns in 2024, 238 campaigns in 2025 and 288 campaigns in 2026 as of September 30. The 2025 total represented approximately 209% growth over 2024. With a full quarter still remaining, 2026 campaign volume is already approximately 21% above the company's full-year 2025 total.Key FactsCompany: Grow More Technology Group Corp., founded 2023, headquartered in Mississauga, OntarioCampaigns delivered: 77 (2024) · 238 (2025) · 288 (2026, as of September 30)Footprint: 70+ cities across eight Canadian provincesDistance travelled: 200,000+ kilometresEstimated impressions: 10 million+ across campaign historyFormat: GPS-tracked digital LED mobile billboard trucks with three screens and daily campaign reportingIn less than two years, Grow More's annual campaign volume has nearly quadrupled compared with 2024. The company completed 77 campaigns in 2024, increased that total to 238 in 2025, and had already delivered 288 campaigns by September 30, 2026."Three years ago, we were proving that mobile LED advertising could offer brands a more flexible way to reach people in the real world," said Sahil Preet, Founder of Grow More Technology Group Corp. "Today, we have run campaigns in eight provinces and more than 70 cities, and we are seeing brands and agencies use mobile DOOH as part of larger, longer and increasingly sophisticated media strategies."Campaign Growth Reflects a Broader Shift Toward Mobile DOOHGrow More says the change is not only in the number of campaigns booked, but in how advertisers are using the medium. Longer deployments, multi-city programs, event activations, product launches, brand-awareness campaigns and location-focused advertising have become an increasingly important part of the company's work.Recent campaign work has included a 45-day campaign for Korea Tourism, multi-city advertising for Flair Airlines, and activations for brands including Emporio Armani, ToonieBet and Trident. Grow More's trucks were also deployed during two of 2026's biggest audience moments: the summer World Cup match period in Toronto and Vancouver, and the Calgary Stampede.The company also supports time-sensitive campaigns requiring rapid deployment, with routes developed around live events, public gatherings and news-driven moments as they unfold.Eight Provinces and More Than 70 CitiesGrow More has completed campaigns in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador are the two provinces in which the company has not yet completed a campaign, setting up its next geographic milestone: completed campaign coverage across all 10 Canadian provinces.The network supports campaigns in major metropolitan markets as well as regional communities, giving national advertisers and agencies a single operating partner for multi-market mobile billboard programs.From Moving Billboards to Measurable Outdoor MediaGrow More's mobile LED billboard campaigns combine high-visibility digital displays with GPS route tracking, strategic route planning, daily reporting and location-based campaign execution. Each truck carries three LED screens: two side screens supporting creative up to 1280×720 and a 720×720 rear screen, built for day and night visibility whether moving or parked.Unlike a fixed billboard, a mobile billboard can be routed around downtown cores, retail districts, event areas, stadium corridors, conferences and other high-traffic environments based on the objectives of each campaign.Grow More is also developing its broader DOOH offering around geofencing, digital retargeting, agency partnerships and flexible mobile advertising inventory, with the goal of connecting physical-world visibility to more measurable advertising strategies."The biggest change we are seeing is how clients think about the medium," said Jay Narani of Grow More Technology Group Corp. "It is no longer only, 'Can we rent a billboard truck for one day?' Agencies and brands are asking about multi-city coverage, multi-week campaigns, event routes, GPS reporting and how physical outdoor exposure can work alongside their digital campaigns."More Than 200,000 Kilometres on Canadian RoadsAcross its campaign history, Grow More vehicles have travelled more than 200,000 kilometres, carrying advertiser messaging through downtown cores, neighbourhoods, retail corridors, event districts and other high-traffic locations. The company conservatively estimates its campaigns have generated more than 10 million impressions to date."Movability is the new visibility," said Preet. "The advantage of mobile DOOH is that we do not have to wait for the audience to pass one fixed location. We can build the campaign around where the audience is expected to be."Building the Next Phase of Mobile DOOH in CanadaAs it enters the final quarter of 2026, Grow More says its focus is moving beyond geographic expansion toward building a more scalable mobile DOOH advertising network for brands and agencies. The company plans to continue developing longer-term and multi-market campaign capabilities, shared advertising inventory, agency partnerships, geofencing and retargeting integrations, and event-focused mobile advertising. Grow More is currently booking holiday-season and early-2027 campaigns across its Canadian markets."The campaign growth is an important milestone for us, but what matters more is what those campaigns tell us," said Preet. "Advertisers want flexibility. They want visibility. They want reporting. And increasingly, they want outdoor media that can respond to where people actually are."

Jay Narani

Grow More Technology Group Corp.

+1 4379794769

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Grow More Surpasses 2025 Campaign Volume Ahead of Q4 With 288 Mobile DOOH Campaigns Across Eight Provinces News Provided By Grow More Technology Group October 07, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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