Glendale Community College District Engages Planetbids For Digital Procurement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The District said PlanetBids demonstrated trust, patience, a proven track record, and demonstrated success with public agencies and community colleges.

- Silva Sorkazian, Gafcon PMO, Contracts & Risk ManagerGLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Glendale Community College District has selected PlanetBids to transform its procurement operations, employing multiple tools for solicitation and vendor management to create a digital, end-to-end purchasing workflow.The District chose PlanetBids' modules for solicitations and vendor management, advanced e-bidding for public works, prequalification, document creation, and insurance certificate management.Glendale Community College District serves the greater Glendale area, managing a procurement program that spans professional services, construction, capital improvement projects, and operational contracts subject to California's public contracting requirements. Prior to selecting PlanetBids, the District managed procurement entirely manually, with no centralized vendor database, and no automated system for vendor outreach, Q&A management, or prequalification tracking.For a community college district of this size managing professional services procurement alongside public works and capital projects subject to CUPCCAA informal bidding thresholds, an integrated procurement approach provides greater program-wide visibility, transparency, and accountability. It establishes a consistent framework for procurement and project delivery, strengthens oversight, and enables District leadership to more effectively manage resources, risk, and stakeholder expectations across the capital program.PlanetBids was able to highlight its platform's usage by other area institutions, including Rio Hondo College and Pasadena Community College District, to show how PlanetBids is purpose-built for public education procurement across multiple campuses and departments.A Platform Built for the District's Full Procurement ProgramCentralized Solicitation Management – The District now manages all solicitations through a single platform, from accepting purchase requests to creating and posting solicitations to accepting electronic bids, with enforced document requirements, unlimited solicitation templates, and a complete audit trail. Every solicitation record is centralized and easily accessible, supporting the transparency and compliance obligations of a California community college district.Vendor Management and Outreach – The District's vendor portal gives contractors, consultants, and service providers a direct path to register, select relevant categories, and receive automatic notifications when solicitations post. The bid broadcast feature extends outreach to PlanetBids' California vendor network by commodity code, expanding competition well beyond the District's existing contacts. The District manages the entire Q&A and addendum release and acknowledgment process within the portal, removing important communications from email chains and placing them in an auditable, trackable system that protects against protest risk.Advanced eBidding for Public Works – For construction and capital improvement projects, Advanced eBidding supports subcontractor listing, contractor license verification against the California State Contractors Board and DIR to meet SB 854 requirements, and the documentation controls complex public works bids require. Prime contractors can search the vendor database to add subcontractors directly to their bid submittal, and subcontractor listings become part of the electronic bid opening record.Prequalification – The District now manages both standard contractor prequalification and CUPCCAA informal bidding prequalification within PlanetBids, with configurable forms, documentation requirements, and time-limited certification periods. For informal public works projects subject to CUPCCAA thresholds, having a current, verified prequalified contractor list in the system eliminates the manual verification burden that previously fell on staff and gives the District a structured, defensible process for determining contractor eligibility before solicitations go out.Insurance Certificate Management – The platform tracks vendor insurance documentation, sends automated renewal reminders to vendors, producers, and internal staff, and stores certificates within vendor profiles linked directly to relevant solicitations. Coverage gaps surface automatically, ensuring contractors stay in compliance before work begins without requiring manual follow-up from District staff.Document Management – The District can now build, collaborate on, and store solicitation scopes, contract templates, and procurement documents within PlanetBids, with AI-assisted scope generation, version history, track changes, and configurable access controls for internal staff and outside consultants.“PlanetBids earned our business through trust, patience, a proven track record, and demonstrated success with public agencies and community colleges," said Silva Sorkazian, Gafcon PMO, Contracts & Risk Manager. "Their understanding of public education procurement and commitment to transparency and efficiency gave us confidence in choosing them as our procurement partner.”"Glendale Community College District took a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to this decision, and we respected that," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "We were confident the platform would speak for itself, and it did. We are glad to welcome the District as a full PlanetBids customer and look forward to supporting their procurement program for years to come."Vendors interested in working with Glendale Community College District can register, view open opportunities, and sign up for notifications on new solicitation postings in the District's new PlanetBids vendor portal.About Glendale Community College DistrictGlendale Community College has been a cornerstone of education in the region for nearly a century, providing affordable pathways to college degrees, professional certifications, and job-ready skills that fuel the local economy. The College is committed to delivering accessible, innovative education that meets the needs of its diverse community and prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world. GCC is the top ranked community college in the nation for economic upward mobility, ranks number two in transfers to four-year colleges and universities among Los Angeles County community colleges, and ranks third in transfers to USC among community colleges nationwide. GCC's success is made possible by the dedication of its faculty, classified professionals, and managers, who have created a vibrant, inclusive college community where students thrive and futures are transformed. Learn more at glendale.About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.

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Glendale Community College District Engages PlanetBids for Digital Procurement News Provided By PlanetBids October 07, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Technology



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