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Lamar Advertising Company To Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 Operating Results


2026-10-07 05:02:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-791-4799 or 1-785-424-1631
Passcode: 63104
Live Webcast: ir.lamar.com
Webcast Replay: ir.lamar.com
Available through Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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