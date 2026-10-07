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Lamar Advertising Company To Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 Operating Results
|All Callers:
|1-800-791-4799 or 1-785-424-1631
|Passcode:
|63104
|Live Webcast:
|ir.lamar.com
|Webcast Replay:
|ir.lamar.com
|Available through Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
|Director of Investor Relations
|(225) 926-1000
|...
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