INNVENTURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Innventure, Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Before The October 27Th Lead Plaintiff Deadline

If you purchased or acquired Innventure securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Innventure, Inc. (“Innventure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:INV) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 27, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Accelsius Holdings LLC's (“Accelsius”) alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed; (2) as a result, Innventure's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Innventure's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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