LIQUIDIA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Liquidia Corporation On Behalf Of Liquidia Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Liquidia and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Liquidia Corporation (“Liquidia” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:LQDA) on behalf of Liquidia stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Liquidia has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On September 30, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that Liquidia's lead commercial product used to treat pulmonary hypertension, Yutrepia inhalation powder, infringed two of six claims of United Therapeutics Corporation's '327 patent. The Court ruled that Yutrepia infringed claims 1 and 14 of the '327 patent, which cover the treatment of pulmonary hypertension with interstitial lung disease patients with inhaled treprostinil. In response to the ruling, Luiqidia CEO Roger Jeffs stated,“We respectfully disagree with the Court's decision regarding claims 1 and 14 and are fully prepared to pursue all available appellate options.” On this news, the price of Liquidia shares declined by $40.43 per share, or approximately 57.2%, from $70.69 per share on September 29, 2026 to close at $30.26 on September 30, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Liquidia shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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