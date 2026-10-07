Nouryon Cleared By Regulators To Supply A Plant-Based, Water-Soluble Pharmaceutical Ingredient In China's Expanding Drug Manufacturing Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today announced the company has received clearance to supply a key pharmaceutical ingredient for medicines made and sold in China, one of the world's largest drug manufacturing markets. Under rules set by China's National Medical Products Administration, Chinese regulators have approved Nouryon's CekolCMC-Na – a carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) plant-based excipient used to bind, thicken and stabilize formulations – for use in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Manufactured at Nouryon's facility in Finland, Cekol CMC-Na is a water-soluble polymer that gives drugmakers a plant-based alternative to synthetic excipients, dissolving readily in formulations where less-soluble alternatives can be harder to process. It binds tablet ingredients, thickens syrups and keeps active ingredients evenly suspended for consistent dosing, and is also used in tablet coatings, eye drops and gels to control how quickly active ingredients are released.

“China sets a high bar for drug ingredients, and this approval makes our product available to drugmakers there,” said Bahar Azimipour, global vice president of Nouryon's Pharmaceutical business.“This approval builds on our global supply of pharmaceutical-grade CMC that is already trusted by drugmakers around the world and extends that opportunity to serve customers into China.”

Nouryon's broad pharmaceutical specialty chemicals portfolio – spanning chromatography purification resins, excipients, and oral and wound care ingredients – support the manufacture and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations across the entire drug lifecycle, from early-stage research through commercial manufacturing, meeting international quality standards at every step.

Within Nouryon's Consumer and Life Sciences segment, pharmaceutical offerings are part of the company's Life Sciences business unit that sells chemistries to advance modern medicines and improve crop yields. For more information about Nouryon's solutions, visit or contact your local Nouryon sales representative.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader innovating essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in four segments, and are organized to serve attractive and growing end-markets across three of our key complementary reporting segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ 8,000+ individuals across a global footprint that boasts 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland.

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