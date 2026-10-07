Crypto News: Remittix Sets $0.46 Final Presale Price As XRP Price Prediction Explodes To $10 And Solana's Alpenglow Upgrade Fuels A $200 SOL Target

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix defines its final RTX pricing milestone ahead of launch as ambitious XRP and Solana forecasts intensify the search for payment and infrastructure growth stories

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has set $0.46 as the final RTX presale price before the token's scheduled November 24, 2026 market debut, establishing the last pricing stage in a campaign that has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants.









RTX remains available at $0.23 in the current stage. The announced progression to $0.46 creates a defined presale path as Remittix advances toward its $36 million hard cap and expands real-user testing of its PayFi application.

The update comes as XRP price prediction discussions extend toward $10 and Solana's Alpenglow upgrade supports $200 SOL forecasts. All three stories center on payments, speed and financial utility, but Remittix offers the earlier-stage entry.

Remittix Defines the Final RTX Presale Stage

The $0.46 figure is the announced final presale price, not the current RTX price. Buyers can still access the present $0.23 stage while allocation remains available, creating a visible pricing transition ahead of the November 24 launch.

Remittix has also opened PayFi access to 1,000 holders. Users can test EUR and USD routes while more currencies, assets and networks are prepared. With crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto functionality available, the final presale is supported by a product in users' hands rather than a concept alone.

PayFi Connects a Broader Remittix Product Suite

The Remittix PayFi ecosystem aims to bridge digital assets and conventional bank settlement. Users can fund eligible payments with crypto while recipients receive fiat, offering a direct route for remittances, freelance income, supplier payments and cross-border business transfers.

The project is also building a wider financial environment around that payment layer. Remittix Markets is live with hundreds of perpetual markets and more than $50 million in processed volume. Its iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 downloads, while the Android version is awaiting approval.

Remittix Earn is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible holdings. Together, these services create one application for several recurring user needs.

XRP and Solana Put Scale and Speed in Focus

XRP recently traded near $1.46, meaning a move to $10 would require an increase of approximately 585%. The $10 XRP price prediction represents a highly bullish scenario built around institutional payment adoption, ETF demand, stablecoin growth and greater activity across the XRP Ledger.

Solana recently traded near $118. A $200 target would imply close to 70% upside and is being supported by expectations around continued application growth and Alpenglow, the network's planned consensus overhaul. The upgrade targets finality of roughly 150 milliseconds, down from approximately 12.8 seconds under TowerBFT.

XRP demonstrates the scale of a payment-led narrative, while Solana highlights faster infrastructure. Remittix combines both themes at the consumer layer by moving crypto value toward bank settlement.

The Final Price Path Sharpens the Launch Opportunity

Remittix now has three visible launch markers: a live $0.23 stage, an announced $0.46 final presale price and a scheduled November 24 market debut. Its 1,000-user PayFi rollout adds a product milestone to that pricing timeline.

As the project approaches its hard cap, the presale is the remaining entry before wider market access. Payments, Markets, wallet adoption and Earn give RTX multiple potential demand channels beyond one isolated use case.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi and digital-asset ecosystem. Its products include crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto payments, Remittix Markets, a mobile wallet and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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