Dynamic Essentials Celebrates A Strong 2026 With One-Day Intensives, Quarterly Chiropractic Seminars For Chiropractors

Join us for Fall DE in Atlanta

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Upcoming dates for Fall DE and 2027

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dynamic Essentials (DE) continues its mission to protect and promote chiropractic through education, philosophy, leadership, and community.In 2026, doctors, their families, chiropractic assistants, and students gathered for four quarterly Dynamic Essentials seminars:January 29–February 1 | Atlanta, GeorgiaApril 16–19 | Clearwater, FloridaJuly 16–19 | Atlanta, GeorgiaOctober 22–25 | Atlanta, GeorgiaPeople traveled from across the United States and around the world to gather with the DE family and return to the home of Lasting Purpose, which Dr. Sid Williams began in 1964 to defend chiropractic.For more than six decades, Dynamic Essentials has been a catalyst for personal and professional growth. We encourage members to bring their families, teams, and students who are either considering chiropractic college or already enrolled.At our quarterly meetings, attendees learn from the amazing speakers of all ages on the stage. In the same weekend, chiropractors can hear from Dr. D.D. Humber in his 90s, as well as doctors in their 30s and 40s. During the weekend, doctors, assistants, and office managers can ask questions and enjoy freely given coaching, mentoring, and encouragement over meals and in the hallways.DE Intensives Bring the DE Experience to Chiropractic College CampusesDynamic Essentials also held two special one-day DE Intensives in 2026, featuring DE board members, team speakers, and others.The first took place March 7 at Life University in Marietta, Georgia. DE held a second Intensive on August 29 at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina.The intention for these intensives was to bring the power of a DE weekend into one focused day filled with chiropractic philosophy, leadership, practice ideas, and inspiration. These one-day gatherings centered on the heart of Dynamic Essentials, giving attendees a taste of what Dynamic Essentials weekend is all about.DE Connection Continues Every WeekDynamic Essentials is more than four weekends on the calendar. The community stays connected throughout the year.Every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, the Principled Chiropractic Broadcast streams live on Facebook and YouTube.Every weekday, the DE community also gathers by conference call to do the 49 Breaths together at 7:00 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Eastern.Call: (605) 475-5910Code: 614 1535#Band of Brothers meetings are also held virtually and in-person, in cities and states across the country, giving members opportunities to gather locally and continue the conversations, accountability, mentoring, and fellowship of DE.Those interested in finding a meeting nearby can connect through the Dynamic Essentials Facebook group:Through WDER Dynamic Essentials Radio, chiropractors can also listen anytime to talks from years past and hear the voices and messages that have helped shape DE across generations.Dynamic Essentials Announces 2027 DatesDynamic Essentials will continue its quarterly seminar tradition in 2027 with the following announced dates:January 28–31, 2027 | Atlanta, GeorgiaApril 15–18, 2027 | Clearwater, FloridaJuly 15–18, 2027 | Atlanta, GeorgiaOct 21-24, 2027 | Atlanta, GeorgiaAbout Dynamic EssentialsDynamic Essentials is a chiropractic educational and philosophical community founded on the principles of Lasting Purpose: to give, to love, to serve, and to do out of your own abundance, without expectation of return.Since 1964, DE has brought together chiropractors, families, chiropractic assistants, and students to strengthen chiropractic philosophy, leadership, practice, and community.Dynamic Essentials continues its mission to protect and promote chiropractic while preparing future generations to carry the chiropractic principle forward.For information about upcoming Dynamic Essentials events and registration:

Katrine Frazier

Dynamic Essentials

+1 770-438-9949

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Dynamic Essentials Celebrates a Strong 2026 with One-Day Intensives, Quarterly Chiropractic Seminars for Chiropractors News Provided By Adjust Your Media October 07, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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