Restoration Partners Debuts Bio-Based Self-Healing Concrete At Concreteworks 2026

Amplified limestone healing

Technology developed at Delft University of Technology makes its first major U.S. trade show appearance; Grooms named Mid-Atlantic distributor

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Restoration Partners, LLC, the exclusive distributor of Basilisk self-healing concrete products in the Americas, will present its bio-based self-healing concrete technology at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2026. The annual convention of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association takes place October 15–18 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. It is the first time Basilisk technology has been exhibited at ConcreteWorks or at any major U.S. concrete industry trade show. The company also announced that Grooms Equipment, a Graham, North Carolina–based supplier of ready-mix concrete plants and parts and a member of the Grooms Companies family, will distribute Basilisk products in the Mid-Atlantic region. The two companies will exhibit together at the Grooms Heavy Truck Sales booth, #549.The Basilisk Self-Healing Agent (SHA) is an admixture, a material added to concrete during batching. It contains dormant bacterial spores and nutrients. When a crack forms and water gets in, the bacteria activate and produce calcium carbonate (limestone), which seals cracks up to 1 mm (0.04 in) wide with no human intervention. Prof. Dr. Henk Jonkers developed the technology at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. It has been in commercial use since 2018 on projects in Europe, the Middle East, Japan and, more recently, Latin America. Basilisk products have also been featured in the Product Showcase section of Concrete International, the monthly magazine of the American Concrete Institute (ACI).Cracking is a normal part of concrete's life. Even narrow cracks can let in water and chlorides, which corrode reinforcing steel and shorten a structure's service life.The agent is added at the ready-mix plant, and truck mixing stays the same, so producers can offer self-healing concrete as an option on their existing mix designs. Green Basilisk's project data shows that watertight structures built with self-healing concrete can be designed with about 40% less shrinkage reinforcement (the steel added to limit crack widths). The data also shows they need no separate waterproofing membrane. Reference projects in the Netherlands include the Hulstkamp building in Rotterdam, where the basement structure used 36% less shrinkage reinforcement; water storage tanks for the utility Evides; and precast retaining walls for the rail infrastructure manager ProRail.“Ready-mix producers are the link between a specification and a finished structure,” said Anna Jensen, Chief Operating Officer of Restoration Partners.“Self-healing concrete has a proven record in Europe and Japan. ConcreteWorks gives us the chance to show U.S. producers how it fits into the mix designs, batching and delivery routines they already use, and how it can help them offer engineers and owners more durable, watertight concrete.”“Our customers move concrete every day, and they are always looking for something that sets their product apart,” said Tom Pittman of Grooms Equipment.“Basilisk adds value at the plant without changing how the truck is loaded or how the concrete is placed. We see real demand for longer-lasting concrete across the Mid-Atlantic, and we are glad to help bring this technology to producers in the region.”The Restoration Partners team will be at Booth #549 during exhibit hall hours: Saturday, October 17, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. More information is available at .About Restoration PartnersRestoration Partners, LLC is a U.S.-based distributor specializing in sustainable construction materials and advanced infrastructure solutions. As the exclusive distributor of Green Basilisk's self-healing concrete products across the Americas, Restoration Partners collaborates with owners, engineers, contractors, and ready-mix producers to deliver innovative, bio-based technologies that enhance durability, reduce lifecycle costs, and minimize the environmental impact of concrete structures.For more information, visit .About Grooms CompaniesGrooms Companies, headquartered in Graham, North Carolina, is a family of companies serving the ready-mix concrete industry. Its businesses include Grooms Heavy Truck Sales, which supplies new and used vocational trucks, including concrete mixers; Grooms Equipment, which provides ready-mix plants and parts; Fortress Concrete Fiber; Hydro Innovations; and SOBX Chemicals.For more information, visit .

Isaac Juliao

Restoration Partners LLC

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Restoration Partners Debuts Bio-Based Self-Healing Concrete at ConcreteWorks 2026 News Provided By Restoration Partners LLC October 07, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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