Lounge Lizard Launches Redesigned Website For Moduline Aluminum Cabinets As Part Of Long-Standing Partnership

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Lounge Lizard redesigned Moduline Cabinets' website to create a more modern, streamlined experience built around its premium American-made aluminum storage solutions.

The new ModulineCabinets strengthens a long-standing partnership focused on web design, digital marketing, and continued brand growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., an award-winning digital agency specializing in brand strategy, web design, web development, and digital marketing, has launched a redesigned website for Moduline Aluminum Cabinets, a leading American manufacturer of premium aluminum cabinets for garages, commercial spaces, motorsports, trailers, specialty vehicles, and other demanding applications.The new ModulineCabinets creates a more modern, streamlined digital experience that better reflects the quality, precision, and performance behind the Moduline brand. Lounge Lizard redesigned and developed the website around clearer navigation, stronger product and industry storytelling, improved conversion paths, and a more cohesive experience across desktop and mobile devices.With more than 30 years of experience manufacturing high-strength aluminum cabinets in the United States, Moduline serves a wide-ranging customer base ranging from homeowners and professional race teams to commercial organizations, OEM partners, and government and military applications. The redesigned website helps communicate that versatility while making it easier for customers to browse products and solutions based on how they intend to use them.The experience also reflects Moduline's different paths to purchase. Visitors can learn about fully customized cabinet systems, work with the Moduline team on a tailored layout, use the company's online configurator to design a system, or shop select products and accessories directly online. This creates a clearer bridge between product education, customization, lead generation, and e-commerce.“Moduline has built an incredible reputation around craftsmanship, durability, and American manufacturing, and we wanted the digital experience to reinforce those same qualities,” said Ken Braun, Co-Founder of Lounge Lizard.“The new website makes it easier for customers to understand the range of applications Moduline serves while creating more intuitive paths from inspiration to configuration, consultation, and purchase.”The website redesign builds on a long-standing relationship between Lounge Lizard and Moduline Cabinets. Beyond the website, Lounge Lizard serves as an ongoing digital marketing partner, backing initiatives designed to raise brand visibility, reach new customers, strengthen digital performance, and drive continued growth.That ongoing partnership allows the website and marketing strategy to work together rather than operate as separate initiatives. Digital campaigns can guide audiences into focused product and industry experiences, while website engagement and performance insights inform future marketing, content, and conversion optimization efforts.The result is a stronger digital foundation that supports both Moduline's established reputation and its continued growth. From custom garage installations and motorsports to commercial, mobile, and highly specialized applications, the new website gives customers a clearer understanding of what sets Moduline apart and how to take the next step.The project also demonstrates Lounge Lizard's approach to combining custom web design, web development, UX strategy, e-commerce, conversion strategy, and ongoing digital marketing to create connected digital ecosystems built for lasting growth.To explore the redesigned Moduline Cabinets website, visit .About Lounge LizardFor more than 25 years, Lounge Lizard has been creating high-impact digital experiences that drive growth for some of the world's leading brands. We blend strategy, award-winning creativity, advanced technology, AI, and data-driven digital marketing to build powerful websites and marketing campaigns that elevate brands, increase visibility, engage audiences, and generate measurable revenue. Led by the creative vision of a Webby Awards judge, our team delivers top-shelf branding, web design, development, e-commerce, SEO, AI Search, and marketing solutions engineered to help brands stand out, outperform competitors, and thrive in today's evolving digital landscape.About Moduline Aluminum CabinetsFor more than 30 years, Moduline Cabinets has designed and manufactured premium aluminum cabinets in the United States. Built from military-grade aluminum, Moduline solutions are engineered for strength, durability, organization, and long-term performance across custom garages, commercial environments, motorsports, trailers and specialty vehicles, OEM applications, and government and military settings. Moduline delivers customizable cabinet systems, online configuration capabilities, and a range of storage solutions designed for customers who demand performance without compromising appearance.

Ken Braun

Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc

+1 888-444-0110 ext. 102

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Lounge Lizard Launches Redesigned Website for Moduline Aluminum Cabinets as Part of Long-Standing Partnership News Provided By Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc October 07, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



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