The #1 Indoor Golf Marketing Firm - 80+ Facilities Served

Specialist agency connects paid ads, landing pages and AI-powered lead follow-up to support bookings and membership growth for indoor golf owners.

- Steven Gatanas, CEO of Emporia ConsultingSADDLE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emporia Consulting, a U.S.-based marketing agency specializing in indoor golf facilities and golf simulator businesses, is sharing its marketing framework for connecting local advertising with bookings and membership opportunities. Based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, the company serves indoor golf operators nationwide through paid advertising, landing pages and AI-powered lead follow-up.Emporia's approach centers on the customer journey from discovering a facility to making an inquiry, visiting the venue and considering an ongoing membership.Emporia's framework brings together Meta advertising on Facebook and Instagram, offer-specific landing pages, and lead nurturing connected to a customer relationship management system, or CRM. Rather than treating an advertisement, website form and follow-up conversation as separate activities, the approach connects them around a defined next step for the prospective customer.“Indoor golf owners need more than publicity. They need a consistent, reliable system that knows their business and helps interested golfers take the next step,” said Steven Gatanas, CEO of Emporia Consulting.As part of the framework, the agency identifies three priorities for owners evaluating their indoor golf marketing.Clarify the offer before launching the campaign. An advertisement should explain whether a golfer is being invited to book simulator time, visit the facility or explore a membership. Matching the message to a specific offer gives prospective customers a clearer reason to respond and helps the facility team understand what each inquiry is about.Connect the advertisement to a focused landing page. A campaign page should explain the offer, answer practical questions and make the booking or inquiry process easy to find. Keeping the advertisement and landing page consistent creates a more coherent experience from the first click onward, rather than asking visitors to search a general website for the next step.Build a consistent follow-up process. A submitted form is the beginning of a conversation, not the end of the customer journey. AI-assisted messaging and CRM workflows can help respond to inquiries, address common questions and support appointment booking, while facility staff remain involved in sales conversations.Emporia Consulting's services combine these elements into an advertising and automation system designed specifically for indoor golf businesses. The agency manages campaigns and lead follow-up processes so operators can focus on running their facilities while maintaining a structured way to engage prospective customers.The framework also distinguishes lead generation from customer acquisition. For owners evaluating marketing support, the agency recommends looking beyond inquiry volume to consider booked visits, follow-up quality and the connection between marketing activity and membership conversations. Results depend on the facility's market, offer, budget and sales process.Emporia Consulting is also listed as a preferred vendor in The Back Nine Golf Preferred Partner Program.Indoor golf business owners interested in discussing membership acquisition, tee-time marketing or lead follow-up can book a free consultation through Emporia Consulting's website to explore whether the agency's approach fits their facility and market.About Emporia ConsultingEmporia Consulting is a U.S.-based indoor golf marketing agency in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, serving golf simulator businesses and indoor golf facilities nationwide. Its services combine paid advertising, landing pages, CRM-connected automation and AI-powered lead nurturing to support customer acquisition and membership growth.

Steven Gatanas

Emporia Consulting

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Emporia Consulting Shares Indoor Golf Marketing Framework for Facility Owners News Provided By Emporia Consulting October 07, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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