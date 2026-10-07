LENNAR INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Lennar Corporation On Behalf Of Lennar Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Lennar and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lennar Corporation (“Lennar” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LEN) on behalf of Lennar stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lennar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media LLC published a report entitled“Exclusive: Lennar's Big New Customer Is Its Own Spinoff, Millrose,” revealing that Millrose, the spinoff company Lennar created in 2025 to hold its land, bought over $200 million of Lennar homes in about a month and has become the largest buyer of Lennar homes in the last month. The report asserts that“the purchases arrived just when Lennar needed them” and that“these sales were the difference between meeting and missing [its delivery forecast],” as Millrose purchased 356 homes in the last week of Lennar's third quarter 2026, and Lennar beat its delivery forecast by 340 homes. The report also states that Millrose has been purchasing Lennar homes for higher prices than individual and other institutional buyers and is renting those homes out at a loss. On this news, the price of Lennar shares declined by $5.37 per share, or approximately 6.73%, from $79.81 per share on October 2, 2026, to close at $74.44 on October 5, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lennar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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