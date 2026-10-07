TOZ Updates Its Ios Party Game App And Shares Five Tips For Game Night

TOZ - Party games

The AFK Studio app combines prepared questions, quizzes and team challenges, with official downloads available for iOS and Android.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOZ, the mobile party game app developed by AFK Studio, has released an iOS content update featuring additional questions and refinements to language wording. Alongside the update, the brand is sharing five practical recommendations to help hosts turn a gathering with friends into a game night with clear rules, varied activities and opportunities for everyone to participate.The update is documented in the app's published version history on the App Store. TOZ is available for iOS and Android, while its iOS listing supports English and 29 additional languages. The application brings multiple social game formats together, giving hosts prepared material instead of requiring them to write a question list before guests arrive.One app, different ways to playTOZ's game selection includes Quiz, Team Battle and 7 Seconds. These formats offer distinct ways to take part: answering a question individually, working through a challenge with teammates or finding three answers within a short time limit.That variety gives a host a practical starting point. A group interested in general knowledge can begin with Quiz, while participants who prefer collaborating can choose Team Battle. For a change of pace, 7 Seconds introduces a timed response format.The phone supplies the prompts, but the gathering remains centered on the people playing. Participants read questions aloud, discuss answers and take turns responding. Changing the format allows the host to vary the evening without preparing an entirely separate activity.TOZ's recommendations connect those game mechanics with five decisions hosts can make before and during a gathering.Five tips for a more engaging game night1. Start with a format everyone can understand.Choose the first activity before guests arrive and explain what happens during one turn. In TOZ's Quiz, a quizmaster presents a question to another player, and the role can rotate between rounds. Starting with a demonstration helps participants understand when to listen, when to answer and how the next turn begins.2. Make timing and scoring clear.Agree on the response window and what counts as a valid answer before recording points. TOZ's 7 Seconds gives players seven seconds to produce three different answers to a prompt. Its defined objective illustrates the value of a clear rule: participants can focus on their response rather than negotiating the format mid-round.3. Use team play to share participation.For groups that enjoy discussing answers, choose a collaborative activity. In TOZ's Team Battle, teams respond to questions or actions supplied by the application, which also tracks points. Hosts can rotate the person presenting each team's response so that participation does not consistently fall to the same player.4. Review the selected activity in advance.Open the app, check the instructions and look through the chosen content before the gathering. Confirm that the intended features are accessible and that the device is ready for use. Reviewing the material helps a host select an activity that suits the participants and explain it with confidence.5. Plan a change of pace.Agree on a natural stopping point, such as the end of a round, before switching activities. Moving from individual quiz answers to team discussion or timed prompts can introduce a different rhythm. Allowing breaks and letting participants pass gives the group room to shape the evening around its preferences.Official downloads for iOS and AndroidThe official TOZ application from AFK Studio is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Store listings provide compatibility information, release details and purchase disclosures. The app includes in-app purchases, with premium access options described in the relevant listing.Apple App StoreGoogle PlayAbout TOZ and AFK StudioTOZ is a social gaming brand developed by AFK Studio, a French company based in Sucy-en-Brie. Its mobile application brings together prepared prompts and multiple game formats for gatherings with friends.The TOZ website complements the application with game instructions, selected playable browser games and editorial resources. It also provides support and a question-submission resource, giving visitors a way to contact the team and contribute ideas. Together, the app and website offer tools for both planning an activity and beginning play.Media ContactAFK Studio...

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TOZ Updates Its iOS Party Game App and Shares Five Tips for Game Night News Provided By Stanislav Tarasenko October 07, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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