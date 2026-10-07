Zeph Sanders And Dr. Parsa Mohebi Bring Hair Restoration Journey To The Screen At Beverly Hills Documentary Premiere

Dr. Parsa Mohebi and Zeph Sanders together at the Beverly Hills premiere of Zeph's hair restoration documentary.

Dr. Parsa Mohebi speaks at the Beverly Hills premiere of Zeph Sanders' hair restoration documentary at The Crescent Theater.

Dr. Parsa Mohebi, Dr. William Rassman, and Zeph Sanders in conversation at the documentary premiere at The Crescent Theater in Beverly Hills.

A New Documentary Explores Zeph's Hair Restoration Journey, the Emotional Impact of Hair Loss, and the Conversation Around Men's Self-Image

- Zeph SandersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zeph Sanders' journey was never simply about losing hair. It was about what can happen when a change in appearance begins to change the way we see ourselves.More than six decades ago, plastic surgeon Dr. Maxwell Maltz explored this relationship in Psycho-Cybernetics. Through his work with patients, Maltz became fascinated by the“self-image”-the internal picture people carry of themselves-and how concerns about physical appearance can extend far beyond the mirror.That idea sits at the heart of Zeph's story.Known online as LifeasZeph, Zeph built a community by openly documenting his experiences with hair loss, self-care and his search for solutions. What began as a visible change in his hair became something that affected his confidence and quality of life.After years of exploring different approaches to hair loss, Zeph met with internationally recognized hair transplant surgeon Dr. Parsa Mohebi and the team at Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration. Together, they discussed his hair loss, available treatment options and what could realistically be achieved through hair restoration surgery.Zeph ultimately chose to undergo a hair transplant with Dr. Mohebi and continued documenting his experience throughout the process. The resulting documentary follows not only his physical transformation, but also the emotional experience surrounding hair loss, vulnerability, identity and taking control of something that had affected how he saw himself.From a Personal Journey to the Big ScreenOn Sunday, September 20, Zeph's journey reached a new milestone when the documentary chronicling his experience with Dr. Mohebi and Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration premiered at The Crescent Theater in Beverly Hills, California.The premiere brought a journey largely documented through social media and the treatment process to the big screen, presenting Zeph's experience as a complete story rather than simply a before-and-after result.For Zeph, the transformation went far beyond his appearance.“It changed my quality of life, and I can't be more grateful,” Zeph said.His willingness to discuss hair loss publicly has also helped challenge a subject many men still hesitate to talk about. Zeph noted that some of the most personal conversations about hair loss happen through direct messages rather than public comments, where people feel more comfortable privately sharing their own experiences.The documentary brings those conversations into the open.Looking Beyond the HairDuring the premiere, Dr. Mohebi discussed the changes he sees in patients after their final results develop. Patients who once spent significant time worrying about their hair can reach a point where they feel they have regained a part of themselves they thought they had lost.That relationship between hair restoration and self-image has also been part of Dr. Mohebi's academic work, including research with Dr. William Rassman examining the psychosocial impact of hair restoration surgery.The documentary's director, Henry, also addressed the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures for men. He discussed how men can face judgment for choosing procedures intended to improve how they feel about themselves and how they want to present themselves.Zeph's story challenges that stigma directly. Rather than hiding his hair loss or quietly undergoing treatment, he chose to document the experience and make it part of a larger conversation.Dr. Rassman also offered his perspective at the premiere. A pioneering hair restoration surgeon who helped advance modern techniques including Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Dr. Rassman trained Dr. Mohebi during his fellowship in surgical hair restoration.Dr. Rassman discussed why people ultimately choose hair transplantation: for many, it is about reaching a point where they no longer have to spend so much of their lives thinking about their hair. Once hair loss is no longer occupying the same mental space, patients can redirect their attention toward their personal, creative and professional lives.Breaking the Taboo Around Men and Hair LossZeph's story reflects a broader change in the way men are beginning to discuss hair loss and appearance.For generations, men have often been expected to accept changes in their appearance without acknowledging the emotional effect those changes can have. Zeph chose a different approach. He talked about his hair loss openly, documented the treatments he explored, shared his decision to undergo a hair transplant and allowed others to follow the process through his final results.For Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, the documentary also highlights why hair restoration cannot be reduced to graft counts, techniques or before-and-after photographs. Every patient arrives with different goals and expectations, as well as personal reasons for seeking treatment.What began as Zeph documenting his struggle with hair loss ultimately became a story about self-image, choice and transformation. With its September 20 premiere at The Crescent Theater, that story moved beyond social media and the treatment room and onto the big screen-bringing with it a conversation about men, hair loss and quality of life that is too often left unspoken.About Dr. Parsa MohebiDr. Parsa Mohebi is an internationally recognized hair transplant surgeon and founder of Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. Dr. Mohebi completed his fellowship in surgical hair restoration under Dr. William Rassman and has contributed research, publications and innovations to the field of modern hair restoration.About Parsa Mohebi Hair RestorationParsa Mohebi Hair Restoration provides surgical and nonsurgical hair restoration services with an emphasis on individualized treatment planning and natural-looking results.Media Contact:Parsa Mohebi Hair RestorationSaam Mohebi...(818) 788-8363

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Zeph Sanders and Dr. Parsa Mohebi Bring Hair Restoration Journey to the Screen at Beverly Hills Documentary Premiere News Provided By Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration October 07, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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