Noida: Man Jumps Into Drain After Family Dispute, Massive Search On

A 29-year-old man allegedly jumped into a drain near Sector 81 Metro Station in Noida following a family dispute, prompting a search and rescue operation by rescue teams from the police, Fire Department, NDRF and SDRF, officials said.

According to police, information about the incident was received through Dial 112, following which local police, an ambulance and the Fire Department reached the spot under the jurisdiction of Police Station 39. The man was identified as Ravi.

Multi-agency search operation launched

Speaking to ANI, Pardeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), said the man had voluntarily jumped into the drain and that family discord or domestic strife appeared to be the reason behind the incident. "We received information via Dial 112 that a person had jumped into a drain near the metro station exit, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station 39. Acting promptly, local police, an ambulance, and the fire brigade arrived at the scene. We have initiated search and rescue operations. It has been ascertained that the individual is a 29-year-old man named Ravi; he jumped into the drain voluntarily due to family discord or domestic strife. Teams from the NDRF and SDRF have also been summoned," CFO Kumar said.

He said the search operation was underway with the assistance of multiple agencies and specialised resources. "We are currently conducting search and rescue operations with the assistance of the NDRF, SDRF, fire services, and local police. Various resources, including boats and specialised divers, are being utilised, and the operation is ongoing. Further legal proceedings are also being initiated in this matter," the CFO said.

Asked about the progress of the operation after it had continued for some time, Kumar said a large number of divers had been deployed and all available resources were being utilised. "Look, a large number of divers are deployed here. There are divers from the SDRF, and specialised, trained divers from the NDRF have also been working on this for a considerable time. Undoubtedly, all available resources are being employed. We are actively continuing the search and rescue efforts," he said.

The SDRF has also been deployed to search a stretch of around 30 to 40 metres, while teams continue efforts to locate the man. The search and rescue operation remains underway, with teams using boats and trained divers to trace the man. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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