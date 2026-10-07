India, Oman Hold Strategic Talks On Trade, Defence, Regional Security

India and Oman discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including political and strategic cooperation, trade and investment, energy, defence and maritime cooperation, and exchanged views on regional security and developments relating to the Strait of Hormuz during the 15th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group in New Delhi.

According to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting was held on October 7 and co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sultanate of Oman.

Key Areas of Discussion

The 15th India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group meeting was held in New Delhi today, co-chaired by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan and Omani Undersecretary for Political Affairs H.E. Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy @KhalifaAlharthy. During the meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations and ongoing initiatives, including trade & investment, energy, defence, and maritime cooperation, were reviewed. Regional & international issues of mutual interest were also discussed. - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 7, 2026

"During the meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations and ongoing initiatives, including political and strategic cooperation, trade and investment, implementation of the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, energy, defence and maritime cooperation, digital collaboration, education, culture and people-to-people ties were discussed," the MEA said in a release.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including regional security, maritime security and developments relating to the Strait of Hormuz.

Commitment to a Deeper Partnership

"Both sides noted the deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries in recent years and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors," the MEA said.

The 15th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group comes as the two countries continue to deepen their strategic partnership and cooperation across multiple sectors.

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