Delhi CM Gupta Joins 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' For PM Modi's 25 Years

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life. The yatra, organised on Wednesday for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, was flagged off by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. CM joined party workers and other participants during the march and carried the 'Seva Jyoti' torch.

"On the occasion of the completion of 25 glorious years of public service and nation-building by the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, today from I.G. Indoor Stadium, the honorable BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin ji flagged off the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha. It was a privilege to participate in this journey," said CM Gupta.

Gupta on PM Modi's Vision for India

CM Gupta said Modi's 25 years in public life have been defined by his continued focus on public service and the country. She said his work in areas such as welfare, infrastructure, digital development and governance has been aimed at making people's lives easier. Gupta also spoke about Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' and said the country's 140 crore citizens have a role to play in achieving it. She added that Delhi is also working towards the goal of a 'Viksit Delhi'.

A large number of BJP workers and citizens attended the yatra. MoS & Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Delhi ministers, MPs, MLAs, party office-bearers and workers were present at the event. The event was attended by Delhi BJP in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Delhi BJP State President Harsh Malhotra, and cabinet colleagues.

'Seva Jyoti' a Symbol of Dedication

Later, in a post on X, CM Gupta declared that the 'Seva Jyoti' represents a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of service-oriented spirit and displays an unwavering dedication to public welfare, which has given a new direction to India's development. "This 'Seva Jyoti' is a symbol of the 25 years of service-oriented spirit, the resolve of nation first, and that unwavering dedication to public welfare of the esteemed Prime Minister ji, which has given a new direction to India's development. This journey is one that advances that same spirit of service while further strengthening the collective resolve for building a developed India. On this occasion, Delhi BJP in-charge Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe ji, Delhi BJP State President Shri Harsh Malhotra ji, cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, MLAs, party office-bearers, and a large number of workers were present," added CM Gupta.

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