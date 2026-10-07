APA Corporation Provides Third-Quarter 2026 Supplemental Information And Schedules Results Conference Call For Nov. 5 At 10 A.M. Central Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding certain third-quarter 2026 financial and operational results. This information is intended only to provide additional information regarding current estimates management believes will affect results for the third quarter of 2026. It is provided to assist investors, analysts and others in formulating their own estimates and is not intended to be a comprehensive presentation of all factors that will affect third-quarter 2026 results. Actual results and the impact of factors identified here may vary materially and are subject to finalization of the financial reporting process for the third quarter of 2026.

Estimated Average Realized Prices – 3Q26 Oil (bbl) NGL (bbl) Natural Gas (Mcf) United States $87.50 $26.00 $1.45 International $98.50 $155.00* $5.00





Egypt tax barrels: 36 MBoe/d Dry hole costs (before tax): $25 million Net gain on oil and gas purchases and sales (before tax)**: $190 million

*The increase compared to prior quarters primarily reflects low volumes and the timing of revenue recognition

**Includes $8 million realized gain from commodity derivatives

Weighted-average shares outstanding

The estimated weighted-average basic common shares for the third quarter are 348 million. APA repurchased 10.5 million shares at an average price of $42.78 per share during the third quarter.

General and administrative

During the third quarter, APA incurred general and administrative expenses totaling approximately

$115 million. This includes $56 million of stock-based compensation, most of which reflects the mark-to-market impacts of APA's share price during the quarter.

Third-quarter 2026 earnings call

APA will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2026 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Thursday, Nov. 5. The conference call will be webcast from APA's website at and investor.apacorp.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the“Investors” page of the company's website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, .

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“continues,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“goals,”“guidance,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“possibly,”“potential,”“projects,”“prospects,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our estimated third-quarter 2026 results. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations, including as a result of the completion of quarter-end closing and financial reporting procedures, final determination of realized prices, final accruals and estimates for costs and taxes, and subsequent events. See“Risk Factors” in APA's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts Investor:

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