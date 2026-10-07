Wallbox Announces Timing Of Its Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2026 before market opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The company will host a webcast at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET), to discuss these results and provide a business update. The prepared remarks will be presented by Enric Asunción, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Isabel López Trujillo, Chief Financial Officer. Please visit this link investors.wallbox.com
About Wallbox
Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit
| Wallbox Investor Contact:
| Wallbox Public Relations Contact:
| Michael Wilhelm
| Albert Cabanes
| Corporate Development & IR
| Public Relations
|...
|...
| +34 607 653 910
| +34 637 582 716
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