Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) today announced it will report third quarter 2026 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

Conference Call Details

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 833.461.5787

Meeting ID: 300 750 082

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com

Registration: Name and Email Required

Analyst Registration

To participate in Q&A, use this link to receive a unique passcode.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:

Walter J. Phifer | CFO

910.218.2196

Claire Parker | Investor Relations

910.597.1592

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