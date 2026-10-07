Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday November 4, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
Webcast: news-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at ir.joinroot.com.
About Root, Inc.
Root Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The Root app has reached more than 18 million downloads and has analyzed more than 37 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.
For further information on Root, please visit root.com.
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