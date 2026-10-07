Asure Announces CTO Yasmine Rodriguez Wakim Named Among Top Women Technology Officers Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights a payroll tax pioneer who built the technology behind Asure's payroll, tax, and money movement infrastructure, and who introduced Luna AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a provider of payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure, announced that Chief Technology Officer Yasmine Rodriguez Wakim, a pioneer in payroll tax technology and the compliance infrastructure behind it, has been named to Women We Admire's Top Women Chief Technology Officers of 2026. The recognition highlights her technology strategy and her work applying artificial intelligence across payroll, tax, and money movement, supporting the operational demands of Asure's employer and enterprise businesses.

At Asure, Wakim leads the technology that powers payroll, tax, and money movement, the compliance infrastructure employers and enterprises depend on every pay cycle. In 2024, she introduced Luna AI, which put Asure among the first in its field to apply AI directly to these workflows. She now oversees the advancement of Luna AI and AsureCentral and is rebuilding Asure's products on a single, AI-driven architecture designed to improve scalability, security, product delivery speed, and operational efficiency. Her responsibilities span payroll, tax, HR, time and attendance, treasury, and compliance.

“Payroll and tax technology earns its value by performing reliably every day,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure.“Yasmine has spent her career building the infrastructure that makes compliance work, from payroll tax to moving money, and she is now applying AI across all of it. Luna AI put Asure out front in our space, and she is building everything we do on one architecture so we can stay there. This recognition is well deserved.”

Wakim has spent more than 20 years building the technology that powers payroll tax and compliance. She co-founded Crystal Solutions and helped create the TaxEx payroll tax platform, an early effort to automate work the industry had long done by hand, before the business and its team were acquired by OneSource Virtual in 2015. At OneSource Virtual, she served as vice president of product development and later as vice president of product management and robotic process automation, establishing its first dedicated RPA team. Earlier in her career, she held professional services leadership roles at ADP and MasterTax.

The work matters to both sides of Asure's business. For employers, a single architecture supports the delivery of payroll and HR capabilities through AsureCentral. For enterprise payroll tax and treasury operations, multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement run on this infrastructure, so architecture, security, and automation are central to managing complex, recurring workflows. Wakim's work brings those requirements into one technology agenda, with an emphasis on accuracy, reliability, and regulatory compliance.

The complete recognition is available at thewomenweadmire.com/2026/09/the-top-women-chief-technology-officers-of-2026/.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure for large organizations. For employers, Asure's platform covers payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance - delivered through AsureCentral, its connected platform, or through AsureWorks, its managed services offering for employers who prefer to outsource the work entirely. For large enterprises, Asure's payroll tax and treasury infrastructure handles multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement, integrating with platforms including Workday, Oracle, and SAP. For more information, visit

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire is a publication and membership community providing news and information about women leaders across business, technology, finance, law, medicine, and other fields. Through executive recognition, profiles, educational content, and networking events, it highlights professional accomplishments and connects emerging and established leaders. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate their content to more than 110,000 individuals and businesses. For more information, visit thewomenweadmire.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

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