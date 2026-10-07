Florida State Parks Foundation, STIHL Inc. Partner To Expand Fleet Of Battery-Powered Tools For Florida's State Parks

The Florida State Parks Foundation announced a new continued partnership with STIHL to provide battery-powered tools to Florida's award-winning state parks.

The Florida State Parks Foundation announced a new continued partnership with STIHL to provide battery-powered tools to Florida's award-winning state parks.

~$250,000 investment will reduce emissions, create quieter environment for visitors and wildlife~

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rangers from Florida's award-winning state parks were all smiles on Wednesday morning as they received a broad assortment of new, battery-powered tools, equipment and machinery through a partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and STIHL Inc.The Foundation and STIHL announced the continuation of the partnership - which began in 2025 - in a ceremony outside the Gardener's Cottage at Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Tallahassee.A selection of Florida's state parks, trails and historic sites from the Panhandle to the Keys will receive equipment such as chainsaws, blowers and zero-turn mowers. The Foundation purchased the equipment with a $250,000 allocation from the Greener Initiative, a statewide effort to increase environmental sustainability in state parks.Greener Initiative projects are funded in part through sales of the Foundation's“Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate.“It seems only appropriate that we announce our latest partnership with STIHL here at Maclay Gardens,” Florida State Parks Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodwardsaid.“Our state parks are of course home to wild and natural places, but they also manage ornate gardens, expertly manicured landscapes and settings that require the utmost care, precision and skill.“We're thrilled to supply our rangers with new resources that reduce the emissions and noise often associated with these tools.”Battery-powered STIHL equipment will replace or reduce the use of traditional, gas-powered versions, allowing park rangers to more efficiently manage their tasks while creating a cleaner, quieter environment for visitors and wildlife.Kathleen Brennan, the Foundation's Immediate Past President, recalled seeing the tools for herself during a recent visit to Blue Spring State Park in Orange City.“Normally, I would say how excited I was to see these tools for myself,” Brennan said.“But the truly amazing thing is that I barely saw or heard them at all. It wasn't until I was a few steps from a park ranger blowing leaves from a boardwalk that I had any idea they were in use - and that is the best part.“From that day forward, all of us at the Foundation knew we had to expand this collaboration with STIHL as soon as possible.”Beyond beautification and maintenance, the new equipment will also provide a boost to recovery operations after major storms and severe weather.In such instances, park rangers are often deployed to clear roadways, remove fallen trees and ensure that parks are safe to reopen.“Our rangers work hard every day to keep their parks beautiful and maintained to the highest standards,” Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher said.“We've heard nothing but positive feedback after receiving last year's tools, and there are many parks across the state who are excited to receive these tools.”Added Eric Hughes, commercial solutions manager for STIHL Southeast, Inc.:“We are thrilled to team up with the Florida State Parks Foundation again, and we are honored to once again provide park rangers with tools that are lightweight, quiet and dependable.”Since its official launch in 2023, the Foundation's Greener Initiative has funded projects and amenities that reduce waste and emissions, lower energy consumption and enhance visitor experiences.Previous Greener Initiative projects include:- Water-bottle refilling stations at 98 state parks and trails- Seventy-five e-bikes for use by park rangers across the state.- The hybrid-electric“Great Blue Heron” river tour boat at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park.- Upgrading or replacing traditional lighting with efficient LED bulbs and fixtures.

Tim Linaflet

Florida State Parks Foundation

+1 8505598914

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Florida State Parks Foundation, STIHL Inc. Partner to Expand Fleet of Battery-Powered Tools for Florida's State Parks News Provided By Florida State Parks Foundation October 07, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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