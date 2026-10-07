Fortune Media And Great Place To Work® Name Credit Acceptance To 2026 Best Workplaces In Financial Servicestm List For The 12Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(referred to as the“Company”,“Credit Acceptance”,“we”,“our”, or“us”) has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM for the 12th consecutive year, reflecting the Company's continued commitment to building a high-performing workplace where team members are empowered to deliver results for dealer partners, customers, and shareholders. Credit Acceptance was ranked 5th among the 50 companies in the large company category, up 5 spots from last year.

“What stands out to me is where this feedback comes from," said Vinayak Hegde, Credit Acceptance CEO. "It's not a marketing survey. It's team members telling us directly what's working, and that's the kind of information that actually makes us better.”

The recognition comes during a year of continued momentum for Credit Acceptance, including strong business performance, ongoing investments in team members, and progress against key strategic priorities.

Credit Acceptance's workplace is defined by a combination of mission, accountability, innovation, and growth, including:



A workplace where team member feedback drives meaningful changes that strengthen both the business and the team member experience.

A focus on innovation and continuous improvement that strengthens how we work, accelerates growth, and enhances customer experience. Investments in benefits, well-being, and development programs that help team members succeed personally and professionally.



This recognition marks the fifth workplace award received by Credit Acceptance in 2026, including reaching its highest-ever ranking of #18 on Fortune's 2026 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and being named one of PEOPLE Magazine's 100 Companies That Care®.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM list is based on employee survey results from Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM companies. It honors companies in these industries that excel in fostering trust, fairness, and inclusivity, thereby creating a positive and supportive work environment for all employees.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.





CONTACT: Investor Relations: Jay Brinkley Senior Vice President & Treasurer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 6739...