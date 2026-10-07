Valiant Roofing Expands Services in Vancouver: The Roofing Contractor Southwest Washington Homeowners Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valiant Roofing's Local roofing expertise meets comprehensive exterior solutions across Clark County and beyond

Vancouver, Washington, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Roofing, LLC, a locally owned roofing contractor operating from Vancouver, Washington, has expanded its service offerings to meet growing demand across Southwest Washington and the Portland metro area. With an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred designation, an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, and consistent 4.9-star customer reviews, the company now provides roofing, gutters, siding, deck work, window installation, and solar solutions to homeowners and commercial property owners throughout multiple counties.

Finding a trustworthy roofing contractor has long been a challenge for homeowners in Southwest Washington. Valiant Roofing, LLC has spent seven years building a reputation for integrity, quality workmanship, and transparent communication, and the company's recent expansion reflects strong demand from communities across the region seeking reliable exterior home services.

Operating from its headquarters at 108 SE 124th Ave Suite 8 in Vancouver, Valiant Roofing has grown to serve a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial clients. The expansion includes enhanced service offerings designed to address multiple exterior needs in a single partnership, reducing the complexity homeowners typically face when coordinating multiple contractors.









Valiant Roofing, LLC

As a professional roofer in Vancouver

The company's systematic approach to every project has driven customer loyalty throughout Clark, Multnomah, and surrounding counties.

Each installation follows a documented six-step process that includes photo-documented inspections, dedicated site supervision, honest estimates without pressure tactics, and comprehensive cleanup with magnet passes for debris removal.

The expert roofing contractor

"We've built this company on a simple principle: show up on time, do the work right, and stand behind it afterward," a company spokesperson stated. "The expansion into additional services reflects what our customers have been asking for-one trusted partner they can rely on for their entire exterior home or business needs."

How Valiant Roofing, LLC Serves Diverse Customer Needs Across Multiple Counties

Beyond traditional roofing, Valiant Roofing now coordinates roof repair

Available materials span asphalt shingles, metal roofing systems, TPO and PVC flat-roof applications, and Tesla Solar Roof integration for homeowners pursuing energy-efficient upgrades. The company's service expansion into communities including Camas, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Washougal, Kelso, and Longview in Washington, plus Gresham, Lake Oswego, Happy Valley, West Linn, and Hillsboro in Oregon, reflects recognition of consistent demand across the Pacific Northwest.

Clients seeking professional roof repair in Vancouver

For those searching for a professional roofing company in Ridgefield

Key Features and Facts

Service Area Coverage: Vancouver, Camas, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Washougal, Kelso, Longview, Portland, Gresham, Lake Oswego, Happy Valley, West Linn, Hillsboro, and communities across Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, and Yamhill counties

Service Offerings: Roof inspections, repairs, and replacements; gutter installation; siding repair and replacement; deck construction and restoration; window and skylight installation; solar roof and battery system coordination

Credentials: A+ Better Business Bureau rating; 4.9-star Google and Facebook ratings with 230+ verified reviews; Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor designation; Washington License VALIARL813LM; Oregon CCB #227641

Availability: 24/7 operational headquarters in Vancouver with dedicated site supervision on every project and comprehensive cleanup protocols

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes Valiant Roofing, LLC's inspection process different from other roofing companies?

A: Valiant Roofing provides photo-documented, attic-to-ridge assessments with findings explained in plain language, requiring no sales pressure. This transparent approach allows homeowners to understand their roof's condition before making any decisions.

Q: Does Valiant Roofing, LLC handle commercial roofing projects in addition to residential work?

A: Yes, Valiant Roofing manages both residential and commercial projects with structured documentation and predictable timelines. Commercial clients benefit from the same commitment to quality and communication that residential customers experience.

Q: How can clients book services with Valiant Roofing, LLC?

A: Clients can request an inspection or consultation through its website at or contact the team directly. A real person answers the phone during business hours to address questions and schedule appointments.

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Valiant Roofing Expands Services in Vancouver: The Roofing Contractor Southwest Washington Homeowners Trust