Woodward To Provide Actuation System For Aircraft Folding Wing Demonstrator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD), a world leader in aerospace and industrial controls, has been selected to provide an actuation system in support of Airbus' Folding Wing research activity. The ground-based demonstrator is aimed at exploring how longer wings can reduce drag and advance aerodynamic efficiency for future aircraft.

Woodward is supplying a complete system for wing actuation, including a power delivery unit, a high-power hinge actuator, and several additional components. This will be tested in Airbus' test facilities in Bremen, Germany, and in Bristol, U.K. This also includes support for trade studies with Airbus on several design elements, including hydraulic or electric power for the system.

"We have broad capabilities in both hydraulic and electromechanical technologies to contribute to the future of flight," said Jon Geisheimer, Vice President and General Manager of Electromechanical Systems and Electronics at Woodward. "This provides options for customers as we work closely with them to develop the solution that best fits the application. We're excited to bring our expertise and innovation speed to the Folding Wing demonstrator."

About the Folding Wing demonstrator

Airbus' ground-based folding wing demonstrator is exploring the technology that would allow wings to fold and lock during taxi to fit within existing airport gate infrastructure. Meeting the target performance requires a larger folding portion of the wing than that on current aircraft, which is a defining feature of next-generation aircraft design.

Folding wings are emerging as a key element of the next generation of commercial aircraft, enabling more aerodynamically efficient designs. Being selected to provide the actuation system for the ground-based Folding Wing demonstrator positions Woodward as a trusted partner in shaping that future and supporting the industry's work in advancing next-generation aircraft technologies.

About Woodward

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at .

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