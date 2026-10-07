MRED Continues Expansion Through Nocoast MLS Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iowa's NoCoast MLS to obtain full MLS services from MRED, expanding technology, product, and data access for Iowa real estate professionals

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NoCoast MLS and MRED today announced a new partnership that will further connect real estate professionals throughout the Midwest.

Created by Iowa REALTORS®, NoCoast MLS serves approximately 1,300 real estate professionals through five participating REALTOR® associations: The Central Iowa Board of REALTORS®, North Central Iowa Regional Board of REALTORS®, Southeast Iowa Regional Board of REALTORS®, West Central Iowa Regional Board of REALTORS® and the REALTORS® Land Institute of Iowa. Under the agreement, NoCoast MLS will seamlessly obtain its entire MLS operation as "Powered By" MRED while retaining the NoCoast MLS brand and preserving its complete historical listing data.

Sixteen REALTOR® associations and their members are currently powered by MRED and use a comprehensive suite of MLS technology, data, and customer support services, along with the MLS infrastructure that supports more than $43 billion in residential and commercial real estate transactions annually.

“Our partnership with MRED will allow us to continually enhance the quality of MLS services we deliver to our customers,” said Les Sulgrove, NoCoast MLS Director.“Our customers will benefit from MRED's scale, advanced technology, exceptional support, expanded listing exposure, and lead generation opportunities, deep industry expertise, and strategic leadership as of one of the most customer-centric MLS organizations in the country.”

For NoCoast MLS subscribers, the transition is designed to minimize disruption. Customers will have the option to choose between several core MLS systems and maintain access to their historical listing data, while gaining access to MRED's broader technology platform, award-winning customer service, data quality programs, and extensive in-person and online training resources.

The partnership will also expand the scope of market information available to NoCoast MLS customers. In addition to their existing Iowa data, customers will gain access to more agents and listings through MRED's marketplace to enable referral opportunities.

“NoCoast MLS has made a significant investment in strengthening the experience it delivers to its customers, and we are proud to help them take that work even further,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen.“This partnership allows us to bring the strength of MRED's technology, data, training, and customer service infrastructure to NoCoast and ensure its members experience continuity, greater resources, and broader market access.”

MRED and NoCoast MLS teams are already working together on technical implementation to ensure a smooth migration, maintain data continuity, minimize disruption, and provide customers with support every step of the way.

About NoCoast MLS

NoCoast MLS is a regional Multiple Listing Service dedicated to simplifying real estate transactions by connecting local REALTOR® associations across Iowa under a single, unified database. By providing seamless access to residential, commercial, multi-family, and land listings, NoCoast MLS delivers transparent property data, robust technology tools, and expanded market reach for brokers, agents, and consumers statewide.

About MRED

MRED is the multiple listing service for real estate professionals who input more than 250,000 listings annually. MRED provides MLS service in all 50 states and in 15 countries, internationally, connecting real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses. To learn more, visit .

All real estate professionals interested in joining MRED's services may contact MRED at ....

CONTACT: Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-799-1402...