Valley National Bancorp To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

Valley's CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's third quarter 2026 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link:

The teleconference will also be webcast live:

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional financial institution with over $66 billion in assets. Founded in 1927, Valley has more than 220 branch locations and commercial offices nationwide and serves clients across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Valley delivers a full range of consumer, commercial, and wealth management solutions designed to support everything from homeownership and business growth to long-term financial planning. Big enough to support complex financial needs and small enough to stay deeply connected, Valley is grounded in a relationship-led approach focused on understanding people first. That same relationship-led approach guides Valley's commitment to community investment and responsible corporate citizenship. To learn more, visit or call the Valley Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.