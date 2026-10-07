Alector To Host Virtual Research And Development Event Highlighting Wholly Owned Alector Brain Carrier (ABC)- Enabled Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agenda to feature progress for AL137, its lead anti-amyloid beta antibody; AL164, its tau siRNA program; and AL062, its alpha-synuclein siRNA program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today announced management will host a virtual event to discuss the company's wholly owned ABC blood-brain barrier platform and programs in its ABC-enabled pipeline.

Details of the webinar are as follows:

Alector Pipeline Webinar: Advancing Next Generation Medicines for Neurodegeneration

Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PT

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To access the live webcast of this event, please register here, or visit "Events and Presentations" in the "Investors" section of the Alector website at An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

The event will feature:



AL137: A next-generation anti-Aβ antibody targeting the pyroglutamate Aβ epitope, which, together with full Fc effector function, has been clinically validated. AL137 uses the unique TfR-binding domain of the Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), designed to limit immune-cell recruitment to reticulocytes while preserving full recruitment to Aβ plaques. This approach is intended to reduce hematologic risk without compromising plaque clearance. AL137 is designed for enhanced brain exposure, reduced ARIA risk, and monthly subcutaneous dosing. AL164, AL062 and ADP065: ABC-enabled siRNA programs targeting tau, α-synuclein and NLRP3, respectively. The company will present preclinical data demonstrating potent target reduction across multiple brain regions and explain how these brain-penetrant nucleic acid therapies are designed to address intracellular drivers of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases. Each program is designed for once-quarterly subcutaneous dosing.



About Alector

Alector is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology, and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace missing proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector's product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being applied to its preclinical and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit .

Alector Contacts

Argot Partners (media)

David Rosen

646-461-6387

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Argot Partners (investors)

Laura Perry

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