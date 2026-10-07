Revisionz & TPM Solutions To Host Closed-Door Seminars On Asset Data Assurance Across Southeast Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ReVisionz says three technical briefing sessions will bring together engineering and asset data leaders from owner-operators in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

Calgary, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReVisionz, a digital transformation partner for owner-operators in asset-heavy industries, announced that it will host a series of closed-door seminars across Southeast Asia this November in partnership with TPM Solutions. The series marks ReVisionz' first program in this region after 25 years of work with owner-operators in North America.

Closed-Door Seminar: Assure the Data. Maximize the Asset.

· Bangkok on November 10

· Kuala Lumpur on November 12

· Jakarta on November 17







ReVisionz

Each seminar addresses a problem that recent research has started to quantify. MIT's NANDA[1] initiative found that 95% of generative AI pilots have no measurable impact on profit and loss. In process industries, the failure point is typically inconsistent and uncorrelated operational data drawn from multiple fragmented systems, rather than the model itself. Because these three-hour sessions focus on solving this problem, they're limited to the leaders who face it every day. That includes senior engineering, capital projects, asset management and operations leaders from owner-operator companies.

At the core of each session is asset data assurance, the practice of verifying with evidence that an organization's engineering and operational information can support the decisions made on it. Whether the decision is an AI program, a turnaround, a brownfield tie-in or a regulatory submission, the data behind it must hold up.

"Owners across the region are asking why AI pilots stall before they really start, which is the same question we hear in North America,” said Linus Hakimattar, Senior Partner at ReVisionz. "The answer almost always comes back to the data underneath it, not the AI itself."

The agenda works through three problems operators in the area are prioritizing right now:

· Plant lifecycle performance tied to capital project handover.

· Data readiness for artificial intelligence programs.

· Process safety information management.

The series extends ReVisionz' partnership with TPM Solutions, a Singapore-based advisory and technology firm working with owner-operators across Asia's energy and process industries. "Much of Asia's capital spending lands on facilities modified for decades," said David Turner, Managing Director of TPM Solutions. "Companies assure the welds, the equipment and the control systems. The data gets no such test, yet whether the records match the steel decides downstream costs for many years to come."

More information and registration are available through the ReVisionz website: r

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets' total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives. ReVisionz works with clients in energy, chemicals, mining, utilities and discrete manufacturing, and operates a hybrid workplace with offices in Calgary and Houston.

About TPM Solutions

TPM Solutions is a Singapore-based advisory and technology firm supporting owner-operators across Asia's energy and process industries. The firm works with clients on strategy, planning and digitization, drawing on decades of combined experience from senior roles at organizations including KBC Advanced Technology, Aspen Technology and Technip. TPM Solutions is ReVisionz' partner on the ground for the Southeast Asia seminar series.

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[1] MIT Media Lab, Project NANDA, "The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025" (July 2025). Findings are based on 52 structured interviews, 153 survey responses and a review of more than 300 public generative AI initiatives, conducted from January through June 2025. Full report available via MIT Project NANDA.





