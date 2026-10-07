Ionic Digital Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call
Ionic Digital will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on the Events & Presentations page under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay will be available on the same page following the call.
About Ionic Digital
Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital focuses on performance, scalability, and speed to market through infrastructure development and project due diligence. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.
To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Investor Contacts:
Hannah Stuckey, Director of Investor Relations
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Media Contact:
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