Richardson Electronics Reports Strong First Quarter Results Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|Audited
|August 29, 2026
|May 30, 2026
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36,915
|$
|31,779
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $274 and $350, respectively
|34,939
|33,162
|Inventories, net
|103,280
|103,020
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|4,441
|4,770
|Total current assets
|179,575
|172,731
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|19,806
|19,003
|Intangible assets, net
|270
|285
|Right of use lease assets, net
|3,520
|1,389
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|8,300
|8,346
|Other non-current assets
|223
|263
|Total non-current assets
|32,119
|29,286
|Total assets
|$
|211,694
|$
|202,017
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|22,648
|$
|19,593
|Accrued liabilities
|14,938
|15,989
|Lease liabilities current
|1,049
|787
|Total current liabilities
|38,635
|36,369
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|176
|177
|Lease liabilities non-current
|2,471
|602
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,187
|1,168
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,834
|1,947
|Total liabilities
|42,469
|38,316
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,841 and 12,588 shares issued and outstanding on August 29, 2026 and May 30, 2026, respectively
|642
|629
|Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,036 and 2,036 shares issued and outstanding on August 29, 2026 and May 30, 2026, respectively
|102
|102
|Additional paid-in-capital
|79,555
|76,950
|Retained earnings
|85,463
|82,284
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|3,463
|3,736
|Total stockholders' equity
|169,225
|163,701
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|211,694
|$
|202,017
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|64,923
|$
|54,607
|Cost of sales
|42,431
|37,678
|Gross profit
|22,492
|16,929
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|17,377
|15,961
|Operating income
|5,115
|968
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest income
|121
|169
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|(188
|)
|289
|Other, net
|(1
|)
|904
|Total other (expense) income
|(68
|)
|1,362
|Income before income taxes
|5,047
|2,330
|Income tax provision
|988
|421
|Net income
|4,059
|1,909
|Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax
|(273
|)
|1,054
|Comprehensive income
|$
|3,786
|$
|2,963
|Net income per share:
|Common stock - Basic
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.13
|Class B common stock - Basic
|0.25
|0.12
|Common stock - Diluted
|0.27
|0.13
|Class B common stock - Diluted
|0.25
|0.12
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Common stock – Basic
|12,666
|12,393
|Class B common stock – Basic
|2,036
|2,049
|Common stock – Diluted
|13,024
|12,544
|Class B common stock – Diluted
|2,036
|2,049
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|4,059
|$
|1,909
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|Unrealized foreign currency gain
|(88
|)
|(511
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|907
|971
|Inventory provisions
|94
|102
|Share-based compensation expense
|695
|641
|Deferred income taxes
|46
|49
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,744
|)
|(2,654
|)
|Inventories
|(647
|)
|(578
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|373
|60
|Accounts payable
|3,062
|1,626
|Accrued liabilities
|(1,039
|)
|(150
|)
|Other
|155
|(98
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|5,873
|1,367
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(1,697
|)
|(1,025
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,697
|)
|(1,025
|)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|2,115
|61
|Cash dividends paid on common and Class B common stock
|(880
|)
|(857
|)
|Other
|(192
|)
|(99
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,043
|(895
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(83
|)
|306
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|5,136
|(247
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|31,779
|35,901
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|36,915
|$
|35,654
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2027 and 2026
($ in thousands)
| By Strategic Business Unit
| Net Sales
|Three Months Ended
|FY27 vs. FY26
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|% Change
|PMT
|$
|46,765
|$
|39,069
|19.7
|%
|GES
|9,231
|7,263
|27.1
|%
|Canvys
|8,927
|8,275
|7.9
|%
|Total
|$
|64,923
|$
|54,607
|18.9
|%
| Gross Profit
|Three Months Ended
|August 29, 2026
|% of Net Sales
|August 30, 2025
|% of Net Sales
|PMT
|$
|16,538
|35.4
|%
|$
|12,226
|31.3
|%
|GES
|3,010
|32.6
|%
|2,150
|29.6
|%
|Canvys
|2,944
|33.0
|%
|2,553
|30.9
|%
|Total
|$
|22,492
|34.6
|%
|$
|16,929
|31.0
|%
| Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2027 and 2026
($ in thousands)
| EBITDA
|Unaudited
|($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|August 29, 2026
|August 30, 2025
|Net income
|$
|4,059
|$
|1,909
|Income tax provision
|988
|421
|Depreciation & amortization
|907
|971
|EBITDA
|$
|5,954
|$
|3,301
|For Details Contact:
|40W267 Keslinger Road
|Edward J. Richardson
|Robert J. Ben
|PO BOX 393
|Chairman and CEO
|EVP & CFO
|LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
|Phone: (630) 208-2320
|(630) 208-2203
|(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550
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