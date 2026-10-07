Lineage To Report Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVI, Mich., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE), announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 on Monday, November 9, 2026, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Lineage Investor Relations website at ir.onelineage.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and archived via webcast on the Lineage Investor Relations website at ir.onelineage.com for approximately one year.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) is the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of 498 strategically located facilities totaling approximately 87 million square feet and approximately 3.1 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as of June 30, 2026. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world's largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world. Learn more at onelineage.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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Ki Bin Kim

VP, Investor Relations

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VP, Global Marketing & Communications

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Source: Lineage, Inc.