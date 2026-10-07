Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, followed by a conference call at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (5:00 pm Central Time) to discuss the results.

RSI's earnings press release and related materials will be available at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit RSI's investor relations website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. Interested parties may also dial 1-833-461-5787 (Toll Free) or 1-585-542-9983 (Local) or, for international callers, please reference . The conference call access code is 667719786.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on RSI's investor relations website shortly after the call until at least November 30, 2026.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, it currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Canada (Alberta and Ontario), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. RSI was also the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit .

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