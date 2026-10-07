Netnumber And Kudosity Partner To Bring Intelligent Routing, Identity And Fraud Mitigation To Enterprises

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic partnership expands the value of phone number intelligence across messaging, routing, identity and fraud mitigation

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- netnumber, a global leader in phone number intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Kudosity, an Australian messaging technology provider active in multiple countries around the APAC region, to bring advanced phone number intelligence, intelligent routing, identity and fraud mitigation capabilities to enterprise messaging.The partnership combines netnumber's intelligence, identity, routing and trust capabilities with Kudosity's messaging orchestration, communications channels, customer experience and enterprise distribution. Together, the two companies will help businesses make smarter decisions around phone numbers and communications while improving messaging performance, strengthening customer trust and creating new opportunities for fraud mitigation.The relationship spans across multiple countries in the APAC region, while providing Kudosity with an international expansion accelerator to further expand on regions through netnumber's global phone number intelligence capabilities.Bringing Intelligence to EnterprisesKey enterprise processes are increasingly dependent on the intelligence behind the phone number.Businesses need to know whether a number can be reached, how it should be routed, whether it represents a potential risk and how it can be incorporated into customer identity and verification workflows. The phone number is the key enabler for authentication, customer engagement and fraud mitigation, meaning that phone number intelligence is becoming a critical component of the communications infrastructure.Through its partnership with Kudosity, netnumber is helping bring that intelligence closer to the enterprises.“Phone numbers sit at the intersection of communications, identity and trust,” said Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber.“Our partnership with Kudosity is a natural extension of netnumber's mission to make phone number intelligence actionable across the communications ecosystem. Kudosity has built a strong messaging and enterprise customer proposition, and together we can bring intelligence into that experience to improve routing, strengthen identity and help organisations address fraud.”Improving Routing and Delivery EconomicsFor messaging providers, routing decisions can have a significant impact on both delivery quality and economics.netnumber's phone number intelligence can help organisations make more informed routing decisions by providing insight into the characteristics and telecommunications environment associated with phone numbers.For Kudosity, the partnership creates opportunities to improve routing economics and delivery quality across all their footprint while developing new intelligence-driven services for its enterprise customers.The combined capabilities can support use cases including:Intelligent routing – Improve routing decisions and communications economics using phone number intelligence.Delivery optimisation – Help businesses improve the likelihood that communications reach their intended destination.Identity and verification – Incorporate phone number intelligence into customer onboarding, authentication and verification.Fraud mitigation – Use phone number intelligence as an additional signal in identifying potentially fraudulent activity.Enterprise intelligence – Turn phone number intelligence into premium capabilities that add value beyond basic messaging.International expansion – Provide Kudosity with a global intelligence foundation as it expands its enterprise proposition into additional markets.Extending Phone Number Intelligence into New Enterprise ServicesA key opportunity created by the partnership is the ability to turn phone number intelligence into new premium services for Kudosity customers.Rather than treating messaging as a standalone communications channel, enterprises can increasingly use messaging as part of a broader customer journey that includes identity, authentication, engagement and fraud mitigation.netnumber provides the intelligence and trust layer required to support those use cases, while Kudosity provides the orchestration, channels and customer experience through which those capabilities can reach enterprise customers.“Customers are asking for more than messaging,” said Alex Macpherson, CEO of Kudosity.“They want communications that are more reliable, intelligent and secure. Our partnership with netnumber gives us access to global phone number intelligence that we can use to expand our enterprise proposition, improve routing and delivery in our core markets, and develop new capabilities around identity and fraud mitigation.”A Global Foundation for GrowthThe partnership also gives Kudosity a foundation for international expansion.As enterprises communicate across borders, the complexity of global telecommunications increases. Numbering plans, carriers, routing environments and phone number characteristics vary significantly between markets.netnumber's global phone number intelligence infrastructure provides a common intelligence layer that can help Kudosity extend its capabilities beyond their current footprint.This creates a complementary model in which:netnumber provides intelligence, identity, routing and trustKudosity provides orchestration, messaging channels, customer experience and enterprise distributionTogether, these capabilities enable a more intelligent approach to enterprise communications-one that connects the message with the number, the network, the customer and the potential risk.Building the Future of Trusted CommunicationsThe convergence of messaging, identity and fraud mitigation is changing the role of the telephone number in the digital economy.Phone numbers are no longer simply destinations for voice calls and messages. They are used to identify customers, authenticate accounts, trigger transactions and connect businesses with consumers. As their role expands, organizations need greater intelligence to understand and trust the numbers they interact with.The netnumber and Kudosity partnership brings those capabilities together, helping enterprises improve communications today while creating a foundation for more intelligent identity and trust services tomorrow.About netnumbernetnumber is a global leader in phone number intelligence, providing real-time data and services that help enterprises, communications service providers and technology companies improve routing, strengthen digital identity, reduce communications costs and combat fraud. netnumber's technology provides intelligence across the complex global telecommunications ecosystem, helping organizations turn phone numbers into actionable signals for communications, identity and trust.About KudosityKudosity, formerly Burst SMS, is an Australian-owned messaging technology company helping businesses build meaningful customer relationships through SMS, MMS, RCS, WhatsApp and other messaging channels. Its platform enables enterprises to orchestrate customer communications, integrate messaging into business workflows and deliver engaging customer experiences across multiple markets.Media ContactsnetnumberBradley Greer, Vice President of Data Solutions & Product Marketing...KudosityDavid Bass, Bass PR...

Bradley Greer

netnumber

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netnumber and Kudosity Partner to Bring Intelligent Routing, Identity and Fraud Mitigation to Enterprises News Provided By netnumber October 07, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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