Rechat Unveils Websites For Brokerages, Teams And Agents

Brokerage, team and agent sites now run on the same agentic system that powers their marketing, CRM and transactions.

- Shayan Hamidi, CEO of RechatAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rechat, the Operating System for Real Estate, today announced Rechat Websites, pairing the app that runs a brokerage's marketing, CRM and transactions with websites built to be found. The new sites are answer-engine optimized and designed to the standard luxury brokerages, teams and agents expect. The brokerage, team and agent sites, along with every listing page, are built from the roster, listings and data already in Rechat, so the site knows what the brokerage knows. Rechat Websites is available to all brokerages, teams and agents beginning today.Rechat has been building websites with AI for years. Since 2023, Lucy, Rechat's AI has created property websites in under a minute, a process that used to take days for most brokerages. Rechat Websites has evolved from listing to sites for agents, teams, and brokerages."First, websites got us online. Then they made us look pretty. Now they have to be part of the business,” said Shayan Hamidi, founder and CEO of Rechat.“Your website should be the eyes and ears of your brokerage, and Rechat is the brain that acts on what it sees.”Brokerages already live on Rechat Websites include Surterre Properties, Acropolis Realty Group and Clay Stapp + Co, among others. Agents rate the Rechat app 4.9 out of 5 across more than 900 ratings on the Apple App Store."In luxury real estate, the first impression happens online. Since moving to Rechat, our site finally looks and feels like Surterre, and it's connected to everything we do, so it works as hard as our people," said Alicia Mendez, Vice President at Surterre Properties.“Website vendors in real estate have bolted on marketing and CRM integrations,” says Emil Sedgh, chief technology officer at Rechat.“with Rechat Websites they're connected to the same data and brand the brokerage runs on, displayed on mobile, and the web.”Every agent's site is part of the build rather than an add-on. Each one carries the agent's listings, sold history, bio and client reviews pulled in automatically from Testimonials, Rechat's client review product. Leads from the brokerage site are sent directly into the award-winning CRM in Rechat, where admins can see follow-up activity. Leads from an agent's site go directly to that agent.“Website companies across real estate are racing to become AI companies,” said Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat.“We're an AI company that built websites, and it brings the industry one step closer to a true end-to-end experience.”Rechat Websites is available now to brokers, agents and teams. Visit rechat/websites for more information.About RechatRechat is the Operating System for Real Estate: one connected platform where relationships, marketing and transactions work together, and AI works across all of it. Built to solve a persistent industry problem, agents toggling between 18 disconnected apps, Rechat includes Studio, People, Deals and Lucy, Rechat's AI. It replaces fragmented vendor stacks with a single operating system and super app for agents. Rechat is a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 winner and was named Inman's 2025 Innovator Company of the Year. Learn more at rechat

Kennedey Martinek

Lion & Orb

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Rechat Unveils Websites for Brokerages, Teams and Agents News Provided By Lion & Orb October 07, 2026, 20:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Technology



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