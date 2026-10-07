ICSB Launches Innovation & Entrepreneurship Review, Its First Fully Open Access Journal

ICSB launches the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Review (IER), its first fully Open Access journal, published with Taylor & Francis.

Ayman ElTarabishy, President and CEO of the International Council for Small Business (ICSB) and founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Review (IER).

Published with Taylor & Francis, IER expands ICSB's journal portfolio with a new Open Access home for innovation and entrepreneurship research.

- Ayman ElTarabishy

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Council for Small Business (ICSB) has launched the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Review (IER), its first fully Open Access scholarly journal, published with Taylor & Francis.

IER focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship, including research on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation management, and new forms of entrepreneurship. Ayman ElTarabishy, who founded IER, serves as Editor-in-Chief alongside Eric Liguori and Katia Passerini, supported by Regional Editors and a Global Advisory Group.

The new journal expands an ICSB publishing portfolio that includes the Journal of Small Business Management (JSBM) and the Journal of the International Council for Small Business (JICSB). All three journals are published with Taylor & Francis.

Open Access is not simply about removing barriers to reading research. It is about widening the community that can participate in creating, sharing, and using knowledge, said ElTarabishy, President and CEO of ICSB.

The launch marks the latest step in a publishing strategy that has developed over many years. ICSB began considering an Open Access journal nearly a decade ago as research became increasingly international, digital distribution expanded, and access to academic research became a larger issue in scholarly publishing.

Rather than move immediately, ICSB chose to give its journals time to develop distinct identities and communities while maintaining the peer review, editorial standards, and research integrity expected of its publications.

ICSB's publishing history is anchored by the Journal of Small Business Management, the oldest and largest scholarly journal in the field of small business management and entrepreneurship. For generations, the journal has provided researchers with a place to develop and test ideas about entrepreneurs, small firms, and the environments in which they operate.

As ICSB's role expanded, so did its approach to publishing. In 2017, ICSB helped create United Nations Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day, bringing greater international attention to the role of MSMEs in economic and social development and strengthening connections among researchers, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, governments, and multilateral organizations.

That broader role influenced the development of the Journal of the International Council for Small Business. Developed with Jeff Alves, the journal was designed to connect MSME research more directly with policy, education, and practice.

The arrival of the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Review now adds a third, complementary role to the portfolio.

ICSB describes the relationship simply: Create. Connect. Open.

The Journal of Small Business Management creates, providing an established scholarly home for research in small business management and entrepreneurship. The Journal of the International Council for Small Business connects, bringing MSME scholarship into closer conversation with policy, education, practice, and institutions. The Innovation & Entrepreneurship Review opens, providing a fully Open Access journal focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, and emerging areas of research.

Together, the three journals reflect an evolving approach to scholarly publishing: creating knowledge, connecting it with a wider community, and opening it to readers around the world.

IER will be introduced to the wider ICSB community at the SME World Forum Paris 2026, convened by ICSB and the OECD. Researchers globally are now invited to submit their work and help shape the journal's first volumes and the conversations that will define IER in the years ahead.

About the International Council for Small Business

The International Council for Small Business (ICSB) is a global organization dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship and micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide. Through research, education, policy engagement, publications, and international partnerships, ICSB connects scholars, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, and institutions across its global community.

Learn more about IER and ICSB's journal portfolio:

icsb/central/ierjournal/

Explore IER and submit research:

tandfonline/journals/uier20/

Ayman ElTarabishy

International Council for Small Business

+1 202-629-7192

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