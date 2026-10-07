India, Canada To Deepen Cooperation In Combating Terrorism, Crime

India, Canada to Deepen Security Cooperation

India and Canada have agreed to deepen coordination and cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime, extortion and extradition of criminal offenders, according to a joint press statement issued after the India-Canada NSA-level Security Dialogue.

NSA-Level Talks Held in New Delhi

The meeting was held in New Delhi as part of the ongoing bilateral security dialogue at the National Security Adviser (NSA) level. At the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, David Morrison, visited India from October 5-7, the joint press statement said. The previous dialogues in this format took place in New Delhi in September 2025 and in Ottawa in February 2026.

"Both sides acknowledged the guidance provided by their respective Prime Ministers during their meetings in New Delhi in March 2026 and on the margins of the G7 Summit in Évian in June 2026," the statement said.

The two sides noted with satisfaction the sustained and constructive bilateral engagements over the past year, guided by mutual trust, respect for each other's concerns and sensitivities, and a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. They also welcomed efforts to advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"They also discussed the growing potential for advancing a substantive bilateral defence relationship in keeping with the vision of the leadership," the statement said.

Focus on Key Security Areas

During the meeting, India and Canada reviewed progress in bilateral security and law-enforcement cooperation, including the implementation of the shared Security Work Plan concluded in February 2026.

The two sides agreed to deepen coordination and cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime, extortion and extradition of criminal offenders.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to identifying additional areas for practical cooperation, including exploring the establishment of structured dialogues on cyber security and economic security,

Both sides agreed to strengthen existing institutional mechanisms and establish new channels, as appropriate, to facilitate streamlined communication and timely information-sharing on matters of mutual concern.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, a statement added.

Building on Past Engagements

The latest meeting builds on the security dialogue held in Ottawa in February 2026, during which India and Canada agreed to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers in each country and adopted a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law-enforcement priorities.

The February dialogue had also focused on practical cooperation on issues including the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, transnational organised criminal networks, cybersecurity, fraud and immigration enforcement.

In September 2025, Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie G Drouin held the regular bilateral security dialogue in New Delhi and discussed counter-terrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges. Both sides had agreed to strengthen security cooperation and reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement.

The latest dialogue comes amid sustained efforts by India and Canada to rebuild trust and expand cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)