Valneva Provides Update On IXCHIQ® In The United Kingdom
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Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine
VP, Global Communications and European Investor Relations
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
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Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
VP, Global Investor Relations
M +001 917 815 4520
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and securities laws in France. These statements may be identified by words such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“seeks,”“will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the impact of the UK MHRA revocation of the UK marketing authorization for IXCHIQ® on Valneva's business, financial condition, and results of operations; Valneva's expectations regarding the financial and commercial impact of the MHRA's decision and its decision not to appeal; the continued validity and status of IXCHIQ®'s product licenses and marketing authorizations in the EU, Canada, Brazil, and other territories where IXCHIQ® is currently marketed; and Valneva's assessment of the benefit-risk profile of IXCHIQ® and the outcome of related or future regulatory reviews, including by other health authorities. These forward-looking statements are based on Valneva's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Valneva's business, strategy, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: Valneva's success in the commercialization of its commercial products; uncertainties and delays involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines; the potential that success in preclinical testing and earlier clinical trials does not ensure that later clinical trials will generate the same results or otherwise provide adequate data to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of a product candidate; the impacts of macroeconomic conditions, including tariffs and other trade policies and uncertainty related to such policies; the conflicts in Ukraine, Iran and the Middle East; fluctuations in inflation and uncertain credit and financial markets and their resulting impacts on Valneva's business, clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; Valneva's ability to realize the benefits of its collaboration and license agreements; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process; the impact of the global and European credit crisis; the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are identified in the section titled“Risk Factors” in Valneva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on March 18, 2026, and in other filings made with the SEC and AMF from time to time. Valneva is providing this information as of the date of this press release and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
1 Valneva and Instituto Butantan Announce Initiation of a Pilot Vaccination Campaign in Brazil with Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ ®
2 Reemergence of Chikungunya Virus
3 Vaccine and Therapeutic Options To Control Chikungunya Viru
4 Geographical expansion of cases of dengue and chikungunya beyond the historical areas of transmission in the Region of the Americas (who.int)
Attachment
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2026_10_07_IXCHIQ_Update_UK_PR_EN
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