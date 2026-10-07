Upstage Lung Cancer Presents Barry Manilow Tribute Concert To Support Lung Cancer Research

Upstage Lung Cancer founder Hildy Grossman performs with fellow singers at a previous Upstage Lung Cancer benefit concert.

Emmy Award-Winning Joyce Kulhawik Hosts Upstage Lung Cancer's 18th Annual Benefit Concert in Watertown, MA

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Upstage Lung Cancer (ULC), a nonprofit organization using the power of the performing arts to create awareness and fund lung cancer research, announces its 18th annual benefit concert, BARRY MANILOW: A Concert Tribute to a Master Showman. The live event takes place Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA.Upstage Lung Cancer's 18th annual fall concert celebrates the music and legacy of Barry Manilow, Billboard's #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time. This year's benefit concert extends the urgent message that anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.In December 2025, doctors announced that they had found a stage-one cancerous tumor in Barry Manilow's left lung. Manilow said he never expected lung cancer would happen to him, but thanks to the early detection, his medical team was optimistic.“It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” Manilow said. This narrative is familiar to ULC founder and survivor Hildy Grossman, whose own cancer was found by accident. Upstage Lung Cancer's core mission is to ensure early detection is driven by accessible screening and innovative diagnostics, not by chance or accident.“Music has a unique ability to unite people around a shared cause,” says Grossman.“Honoring Barry Manilow's timeless catalogue, while supporting lung cancer research, offers an evening of immense joy for a vital, life-saving purpose.”The evening will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning arts and entertainment critic Joyce Kulhawik. Featured vocalists include acclaimed performers Brian De Lorenzo, Hildy Grossman of The Follen Angels, Michael Hammond of The Company Theatre, and Paula Markowicz of Divas With A Twist. Musical accompaniment will be provided by The Follen Angels band.The concert will also include the announcement of ULC's annual Fan Award to Bianca Bye and Leah Phillips, founders of the Young Lung Cancer Initiative. Other guests include Francine Jacobson, MD, MPH, thoracic radiologist, and Lauren Coye, young lung cancer survivor.About Upstage Lung CancerUpstage Lung Cancer is a cancer advocacy organization that uses music and the performing arts to increase awareness, de-stigmatize lung cancer, and raise funds for early detection research. ULC founder, lung cancer survivor and jazz recording artist Hildy Grossman, lead singer of The Follen Angels, has combined her passion for music with her desire to foster knowledge about the leading cause of cancer death, with the goal of spotlighting new directions in lung cancer research and early detection.Over the past 20 years, Upstage Lung Cancer has funded more than $4.5 million in early detection research grants, investing in research opportunities. This year, grants were awarded to leading doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, and the Koch Institute at MIT. Upstage Lung Cancer maintains ongoing partnerships with LUNGevity Foundation, GO2 for Lung Cancer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Koch Institute at MIT.For more information, visit UpstageLungCancer or follow Upstage Lung Cancer on Facebook, Instagram, X, or YouTube.Ticket & Registration InformationProceeds support lung cancer research and early-detection initiatives.Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026Time: 7:30 PM EDTLocation: Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown, MATickets & Info: UpstageLungCancer/performances/

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Upstage Lung Cancer Presents Barry Manilow Tribute Concert to Support Lung Cancer Research News Provided By Upstage Lung Cancer October 07, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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