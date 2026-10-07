Elite Connections International Says Finding Love Can Be Harder Than Building A Career For Successful Executives

Sherri Murphy

Tammi Pickle

Professional Matchmaking Service helps busy, executives move beyond professional networks to find genuine relationships

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Professional success can create an unexpected personal challenge: the higher executives climb, the harder it can become to make time for meaningful relationships. For CEOs, founders and other high-performing executives, a calendar filled with meetings, travel, decision-making and professional obligations may leave little room for personal connection. Being surrounded by employees, clients, investors and colleagues does not necessarily provide the kind of connection people need outside of work.

“Executives spend years building companies, careers and financial security, but many never stop to ask whether they are building a personal life they actually want to live,” says Sherri Murphy, Co-Founder of Elite Connections.“Professional achievement and personal fulfillment are two very different things. One does not automatically create the other.”

Loneliness among senior leaders is becoming harder to ignore. Harvard Business Review has examined the isolation CEOs can experience, even when they are surrounded by employees, colleagues, and professional contacts. Professional success does not necessarily translate into personal connection, particularly when work consumes much of an executive's time and attention.

“For busy executives, finding a relationship can be difficult. Long hours, demanding schedules, and the need for privacy can make traditional dating feel like another job. And while successful leaders may know plenty of people professionally, that does not mean they are meeting people who share their values, lifestyle, or hopes for a relationship. That is where Elite Connections comes in. We help professionals find meaningful connections that align with who they are and what they want,” says Tammi Pickle, Co-Founder of Elite Connections.

The company says its matchmakers focus on understanding each client's preferences, relationship goals, and compatibility before making introductions. Elite Connections has operated for more than 31 years and says it has helped thousands of clients pursue lasting relationships. The company also verifies client identities and describes its matchmaking service as completely private.

That personalized approach can be especially relevant for executives who don't need more opportunities to meet people but need help identifying the opportunities that are actually worth their limited time.

“The goal isn't simply to introduce someone to another person,” says Murphy.“It is about understanding what someone really wants, what kind of relationship fits their life, and what may be standing in the way of creating that relationship.”

“With my busy schedule, Elite Connections provided an efficient way to meet high-quality people. Their team was professional, supportive, and introduced me to real, genuine women,” says Alan, a client from Woodland Hills.

“Your career can tell you what you have accomplished,” says Murphy.“Your personal life tells you whether those accomplishments are creating the life you actually want.”

About Elite Connections International

Elite Connections International is a private matchmaking service with more than 31 years of experience helping people find meaningful, long-term relationships. The company provides personalized matchmaking for accomplished men and women seeking genuine connections, focusing on compatibility, shared values, lifestyle, and relationship goals. Elite Connections meets with clients individually, verifies identities, and keeps the matchmaking process private. The company says it has helped thousands of people find successful matches and serves clients in locations across the United States and internationally.

To learn more, please visit:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Elite Connections International Says Finding Love Can Be Harder Than Building a Career for Successful Executives News Provided By Boundless Media October 07, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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