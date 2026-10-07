United Petroleum Transports, A Blue Horizon Partners Company, Promotes Chris Stude To VP Of Chemical Operations

Chris Stude

United Petroleum Transports, a Blue Horizon Partners Company, Promotes Chris Stude to Vice President of Chemical Operations

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- United Petroleum Transports (UPT) and Florida Rock and Tank Lines (FRTL) announce the promotion of Chris Stude to Vice President of Chemical Operations, reinforcing the company's commitment to investing in and growing its chemical transportation division.Stude previously served as Regional Vice President for UPT's North Region. In his new role, he will lead the chemical division's growth strategy, focusing on expanding service in existing markets, entering new markets, and building a more connected, efficient chemical transportation network across the company's Customer Service Centers.“Chris brings extensive chemical transportation expertise and a strong understanding of our company and operations,” said Matt Herndon, President and CEO.“We are committed to investing in our chemical division and growing this business. His promotion strengthens the leadership needed to expand our capabilities, deepen customer relationships, and support long-term growth.”Stude has been with UPT for four years and brings approximately 20 years of transportation industry experience, much of it focused on chemical transportation. His expertise will help guide the division's expansion while maintaining the company's commitment to safety, service, and reliable delivery.“UPT, FRTL, and ULOGIX are well positioned to grow our chemical transportation business,” said Stude.“Our combined footprint allows us to strengthen lane density, reduce empty miles, and expand capacity for customers while creating opportunities to improve driver earnings. We will build on that network with safety and reliable service at the center of our growth.”

Tyler Lenz

United Petroleum Transports

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United Petroleum Transports, a Blue Horizon Partners Company, Promotes Chris Stude to VP of Chemical Operations News Provided By United Petroleum Transports October 07, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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