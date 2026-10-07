Invitation - Q3 2026 Trading Update Conference Call
Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the business conditions during the third quarter of 2026 and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2026. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST
Participants are asked to pre-register HERE
Participants unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling:
+41 58 810 70 00 (Europe)
+44 207 098 0702 (UK)
+1 631 570 5612 (USA)
Please dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start.
The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK ) for replay purposes approximately two hours after the event.
Kind regards,
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