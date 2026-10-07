Becklar's 'Run For A Reason' Brings Hope To Local Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual 5K fundraiser rallys support for families, raising over $35,000.

Ogden, Utah, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, in partnership with the Becklar Cares Foundation, wrapped up its 13th annual 'Run for a Reason' 5K fundraiser series across three communities: Ogden, UT; Rexburg, ID; and Cedar City, UT. The events have become community touchstones, bringing neighbors together to support local families facing overwhelming medical challenges and expenses.

This year's series drew more than 250 participants and raised over $35,000-every dollar going directly to the three families. Contributions came from Becklar employees, community members, and corporate and individual sponsors, while hundreds of volunteer hours from Becklar staff went into planning and executing each event.

Each 5K honored a specific family facing medical hardship. The Ogden event on September 5th, 2026, supported baby Deli and her family. Born with Down syndrome and a heart defect, Deli has faced continuous medical challenges since birth, meeting each one with remarkable strength.

The Rexburg 5K followed on September 19th, 2026, benefiting seven-year-old Valerie and her family. What began as unexplained leg pain quickly became a complex medical journey, leading to a diagnosis of Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), a rare genetic mutation. Funds raised will help with the ongoing costs of specialist care.

The final event took place in Cedar City on September 26th, 2026, supporting Sofia and her family. Born with Ventricular Septal Defect and Right Ventricular Hypertrophy, Sofia faces heart surgery in the coming months, including the placement of a pacemaker.

"For thirteen years, these fundraisers have been about more than just raising money-they're about showing families they're not alone," said Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Monitoring. "We appreciate every dollar and every gesture of support to make a real difference in their lives." Bailey emphasized that this commitment runs deeper than annual events. "Supporting our community during difficult times isn't just something we do-it's who we are. Our 'We Care FIRST' motto shapes every decision we make, and I'm proud to lead a team that lives those values every day."

These fundraisers reflect Becklar's ongoing commitment to the communities surrounding its critical event monitoring centers-building meaningful connections while fulfilling its mission to protect people, property, and workers throughout North America.

The Becklar team extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed, whether through donations, race participation, or volunteer hours. Special recognition goes to the individuals and corporations who formally sponsored the events, making this year's success possible.

About Becklar

Becklar is the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company, offering the market's one and only SMART Protection Platform. Becklar and its expanding network of over 5,500 dealers deliver the most advanced and comprehensive critical event monitoring and response solutions to over 2.5 million subscribers through the industry's broadest suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. This groundbreaking platform uniquely provides fully customizable, all-encompassing safety solutions that deliver unmatched protection for People, Property, and Workers across every endpoint. Becklar's advanced AI technologies, seamlessly integrated with the industry's most skilled operators, enable the fastest North American emergency response times of under 10 seconds and best-in-class services across every sector-including fire and security monitoring, video monitoring, remote guarding, connected device monitoring, workforce safety, personal health and safety, and critical event response. Purpose-built for the most urgent moments, the Becklar Smart Critical Event Monitoring Platform delivers the fastest and most decisive intervention when it matters most.

Learn more about Becklar's complete suite of end-to-end solutions at

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Becklar 5K - Run For a Reason

CONTACT: Jeff Bradford Becklar 801-201-4055...