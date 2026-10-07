Centrilogic Achieves Select Partner Tier In The Claude Partner Network, Proving Capabilities & Client Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certified delivery team and public customer proof put Claude, powered by Anthropic, to work for mid-market and enterprise organizations

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global technology transformation company, today announced it has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track. The recognition reflects the certified delivery team Centrilogic has built and its track record helping customers activate Claude, moving beyond pilot into production-grade business impact.

The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, executing on Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Centrilogic's practice has been recognized to deliver Claude for customers and continues to invest in scaling the capability and impact of its practice.

“Mid-market and enterprise organizations have moved past asking whether AI matters. They want it in production, and they want it to deliver,” said Doug Tracy, CEO of Centrilogic.“Reaching the Select tier validates the certified team we've built and the results we're delivering with Claude. This is a milestone, and we're just getting started.”

The work is already paying off for clients. Centrilogic helped Falcon Investment Advisors turn a manual financial diligence process into an AI-assisted workflow with Claude. See the results behind the recognition in the Falcon Investment Advisors customer story.

“Customers want a partner that has done this before,” said Mikala Antol, Vice President, Channel Partnerships at Centrilogic.“Select tier recognizes work our teams have already delivered, backed by public customer references. We'll keep certifying more of our people and focusing on practical use cases and scalable IP that deliver results.”

About the Claude Partner Network

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Certified, Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers. Learn more about the program at claude.com/partners.

About Centrilogic

Centrilogic turns client ambitions into reality with advanced technology, helping mid-market and enterprise organizations put AI, data, cloud, and infrastructure to work for the business. Centrilogic serves customers across North America from offices in Canada and the United States, with delivery capabilities in India.

CONTACT: Media Contact Mikala Antol VP Channel Partnerships...