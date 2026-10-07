Stride Announces Date For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Earnings Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today its plans to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2027 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (833) 461-5787 (domestic) or +1 (585) 542-9983 (international) and provide the conference ID number 305 592 627. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.



A replay of the call will be posted at investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations as soon as it is available.



About Stride Inc.



Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at stridelearning.com.



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