Mugatuai Announces Private Beta Of Signal, A Browser-Based AI Data Protection Tool

“Signal is designed for every human being who wants to tap into the power of AI without the lingering anxiety of an accidental leak.” Christopher Carter, CEO, MugatuAI

MugatuAI says Signal is designed to check prompts, clipboard pastes, and uploads locally before information is sent to public AI services.

- Christopher Carter

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MugatuAI announced the private beta of Signal, a browser-based tool intended to help organizations manage sensitive information when employees use public artificial intelligence services.

The announcement addresses a challenge organizations face as browser-based AI tools become part of routine writing, research, analysis, and development work. The company said credentials, customer records, source code, infrastructure details, and other business information can end up in prompts or be uploaded through a web browser during normal work activity.

According to MugatuAI, Signal checks typed prompts, clipboard pastes, and uploads locally on the device before sending them to the browser. The company says the tool is designed to identify and mask relevant content before sending it to a public AI service, while preserving the surrounding request for the user.

“Nobody logs on in the morning planning to leak company secrets or personal data, but in the flow of getting work done with modern AI assistants, slips happen in seconds,” said Christopher Carter, Founder and CEO of MugatuAI.

MugatuAI says Signal is being evaluated through a private-beta program and that it reviews requests manually. The company describes the product as a browser-based control for organizations that want to examine how sensitive information is handled when employees work with public AI services.

Additional product information, including private-beta request details, is available at .

About MugatuAI

MugatuAI develops security technology for organizations using artificial intelligence tools. The company describes Signal as a browser-based product for checking prompts, pasted content, and uploads involving public AI services. Learn more at /.

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MugatuAI Announces Private Beta of Signal, a Browser-Based AI Data Protection Tool News Provided By PressLaunch October 07, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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