At 99, Al Sutton's Legacy Of Connection Continues At The Village At Victory Lakes

Al Sutton, resident at The Village at Victory Lakes

Franciscan senior living community celebrates the relationships, purpose and possibilities that make life meaningful at every age

- Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory LakesLINDENHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some relationships are built over a lifetime. At The Village at Victory Lakes, a Franciscan Ministries community sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, those relationships continue to grow – along with new friendships, experiences and opportunities.At 99, resident Al Sutton is a reminder that a life well lived is not defined by a particular age or chapter. A longtime educator, coach and mentor, Sutton spent decades investing in young people and the connections he made along the way continue to be part of his life today.His story was recently featured in the Lake County Journal in“35 Years in the Dugout Creates Lifetime of Connection for Al Sutton.” The article offers a glimpse into Sutton's remarkable life, his career in education and coaching, and the relationships that continue to matter to him today.Read the full Lake County Journal story about Victory Lake's resident Al SuttonBut Sutton's story also reflects something larger about life at The Village at Victory Lakes – the opportunity to continue doing what gives life meaning – building relationships, pursuing interests, sharing experiences and finding purpose in each day.A Community Built Around the Whole PersonLocated on a scenic 38-acre campus in Lindenhurst, Illinois – The Village at Victory Lakes is designed around the belief that well-being encompasses far more than physical health. The community's approach to wellness reflects the Seven Dimensions of Wellness – physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, vocational and environmental – creating opportunities for residents to remain engaged in the areas of life that matter most to them.That can be seen throughout daily life at Victory Lakes, from fitness and wellness programs and lifelong learning to creative pursuits, social gatherings, outdoor spaces, spiritual opportunities, dining and community events. Residents choose how they spend their days, with opportunities to remain active, explore new interests and strengthen the relationships that make a community feel like home.The community also offers a full continuum of living and care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing, allowing residents to access additional support when needed while remaining connected to the community and relationships they know.Living Joyfully, at Every AgeAt the heart of Victory Lakes is the Franciscan Ministries mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy and the philosophy of Living Joyfully.Living Joyfully recognizes that every resident has a story worth knowing, passions worth pursuing and relationships worth nurturing. It encourages residents to live their best lives through the Seven Dimensions of Wellness while creating an environment where residents and associates can experience connection, purpose and joy every day.That philosophy is brought to life by the associates who serve at Victory Lakes each day. From dining and wellness to care, hospitality, activities and community life, associates play an essential role in creating the experience residents enjoy.“Our associates are such an important part of what makes Victory Lakes feel like home,” said Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory Lakes.“They take the time to know our residents – their stories, interests, traditions and what brings them joy. Al's story is a beautiful example of why that matters. When you know someone's story, you can help create opportunities for them to continue living it.”A Legacy of ServiceThe Village at Victory Lakes is part of Franciscan Ministries, a mission-driven senior living organization rooted in the legacy of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. For more than 130 years, that Franciscan tradition has emphasized service, dignity, stewardship and care for the whole person.Today, that legacy continues through communities designed not simply to provide a place to live, but to create an environment where people can continue to grow, connect and experience the things that make life meaningful.Victory Lakes recently began a broader reinvestment in the community, including new premiere independent living residences known as The Premiums, a reimagined dining experience with a newly renovated formal dining space, and expanded corridor enhancements. Together, these investments reflect an ongoing commitment to creating an environment that supports residents today while thoughtfully looking toward the future.At the heart of that investment is the experience of life at Victory Lakes. Their invitation of“Joy Lives Here” is more than a phrase – it can be found in the friendships formed over coffee, the stories shared around the dinner table, the activities pursued with friends, the milestones celebrated together and the lifelong connections that, like Sutton's, continue to bring meaning long after they began.For residents like Sutton, the next chapter isn't about leaving the past behind. It's about carrying the best of it forward.About The Village at Victory LakesGuided by the mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, The Village at Victory Lakes is a Franciscan Ministries community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on a 38-acre campus in Lindenhurst, Illinois. The community combines personalized services, hospitality and wellness with opportunities for residents to remain active, connected and engaged.Through its philosophy of Living Joyfully, The Village at Victory Lakes creates opportunities for residents to live with purpose, wellness and joy – because Joy Lives Here.For more information, visit victorylakes or call 847.979.9871.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops and manages senior living communities offering hospitality, personalized services and a full continuum of care.Franciscan Ministries also provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.The organization's charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter and a Scholars Program providing scholarships and educational support to students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit Franciscan Ministries or call 331.318.5200.

Patrick Schuerer

Franciscan Ministries

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At 99, Al Sutton's Legacy of Connection Continues at The Village at Victory Lakes News Provided By Franciscan Ministries October 07, 2026, 19:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



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